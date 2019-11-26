Accelerating 5G Roll-out Could Cut Global Mobile Network Carbon Emissions by Half a Billion Tonnes by 2030

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New research by consulting and analyst firm STL Partners suggests that a quick roll-out of 5G networks could reduce the cumulative CO 2 footprint of mobile networks globally by 0.5 billion tonnes over a ten-year period from 2020-2030 compared to a medium 'base-case' roll-out.

To put 0.5 billon tonnes of CO 2 in context:

STL projected global mobile access network energy performance

10 coal-fired power stations running for 10 years would generate around 0.46 billion tonnes of CO 2

It equates to the CO 2 emissions from global international aviation in 2018

emissions from global international aviation in 2018 Around 35,000 acres (football pitches) of rainforest would be required to sequester this level of CO 2 from the atmosphere over the same period

"On the face of it, 5G promises to be a key enabler in our quest for a carbon-neutral future. In simple terms, due to much lower energy required to transmit the same volume of data, 5G should outperform 4G by an order of magnitude and 2/3G networks by many orders of magnitude. Mathematically, carrying more traffic on 5G should translate into lower energy consumption than leaving it on 4/3/2G networks. The potential catch is that 5G will accelerate volumes and energy consumption from new applications (such as more immersive video or gaming). In some respects, this mirrors the challenge faced by the airline industry which is constantly reducing emissions per passenger mile but also seeing an inexorable growth in those passenger miles."

"The big difference, however, is that the airline industry is not enabling transformation and greater efficiencies in other industries. The telecoms industry, and 5G in particular, has a key role to play in this transformation which STL Partners has termed the Coordination Age. 5G, therefore, is central to helping us realise the dream of carbon neutrality," said Phil Laidler, Partner at STL Partners and lead author of the report.

Further Details on the Research

The full report is available here: https://stlpartners.com/research/curtailing-carbon-emissions-can-5g-help/

Report contact: Phil Laidler +44 (0) 207 247 5003. Email: 229906@email4pr.com

More about STL Partners

STL Partners helps telcos and their partners innovate, grow and stay ahead of the competition. Our research and consulting services provide our clients with actionable insights and practical guidance on emerging challenges and opportunities, with a focus on innovation and identifying new sources of growth. www.stlpartners.com

SOURCE STL Partners

Related Links

http://www.stlpartners.com

