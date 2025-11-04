Accelerating Compliance and Confidence at Scale: Coalfire and Vanta's AI-Powered Partnership

Collaboration set to accelerate security programs while removing burden from compliance

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanta , the leading AI-powered Trust Management platform, and Coalfire , an industry-leading cybersecurity services and solutions company, today announced a partnership to help organizations simplify compliance, improve risk visibility, and build in their security programs.

As organizations grow, they face mounting pressure to maintain continuous compliance, manage third-party audits, and decrease the burden on internal security teams. By combining Coalfire's deep expertise in assessments, penetration testing, and advisory services with Vanta's automation and continuous monitoring platform, customers can automate evidence collection, accelerate audit preparation, and significantly reduce manual work.

This collaboration also streamlines communication between auditors and compliance teams, making audit reviews faster and more efficient with centralized access to evidence. Together, Coalfire and Vanta empower customers to remain audit-ready, scale securely, and strengthen their security posture–all in one integrated experience.

Adam Shnider, executive vice president, Assessment Services, Coalfire, said: "Vanta's automation and monitoring capabilities complement our services by reducing manual effort and elevating the level of assurance we can provide. This partnership helps our customers gain the ability to not only meet compliance demands but also gain stronger visibility into their compliance program."

Stevie Case, chief revenue officer, Vanta, said: "Coalfire's deep experience in security assessments aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering compliance as a streamlined, continuous process. Together, we'll help enterprises reduce friction, stay audit-ready, and confidently scale their security posture."

About Coalfire:

Coalfire, headquartered in Chicago, is a global services and solutions company that specializes in cyber advisory, assessment, and security. The company also develops cutting-edge technology platforms that automate defenses against security threats for the world's leading enterprises, cloud providers, and SaaS companies. Coalfire is the foremost provider of FedRAMP compliance assessments and penetration testing services in the United States. For more information, visit www.coalfire.com and follow LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

