Accelerating Compliance Through Data Digitalization and AI, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, understand the limits of manual validation and why it creates delays, risks and inefficiencies in life sciences workflows. Attendees will discover how AI automation improves accuracy and scalability, detecting anomalies and identifying compliance risks in real time. The featured speaker will discuss how AI enables faster innovation and time-to-market by reducing operational costs and freeing experts to focus on high-value work.

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-powered validation is transforming the life sciences industry by eliminating manual bottlenecks and accelerating progress. Instead of relying on slow, error-prone human checks, organizations can now leverage intelligent automation to ensure accuracy, consistency and compliance — while freeing experts to focus on high-impact innovation.

Manual validation has long burdened computer system validation (CSV), commissioning, qualification and validation (CQV), and computer software assurance (CSA) processes with delays, high costs and fragmented workflows. As systems and data become increasingly complex — spanning digital quality and validation systems, as well as regulatory expectations — traditional validation approaches can't keep up, leading to compliance risks and slowing time-to-market.

Artificial intelligence offers a breakthrough: machine learning models can detect anomalies, flag inconsistencies and mitigate risks before they escalate. Natural language processing empowers systems to interpret regulatory guidelines and align documentation with evolving frameworks such as the FDA's CSA approach and the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering's Good Automated Manufacturing Practice (ISPE GAMP 5, Second Edition). The result is stronger data integrity, audit readiness and streamlined operations — all while enabling scientific and quality experts to focus on innovation.

Register for this webinar to learn how data digitalization and AI-powered validation can reduce risk, improve efficiency and turn compliance into a competitive advantage.

Join Emmanuel Cansino, Senior Director Industry Solutions, ValGenesis, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 12pm EDT (5pm BST).

For more information or to register for this event, visit Accelerating Compliance Through Data Digitalization and AI.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar, visit www.xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks