Accelerating Custom Spatial Proteomic Panel Development for New Biological Insights, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how next-generation molecular barcoding can support rapid and reproducible development of custom spatial proteomic panels. The featured speakers will discuss best practices for designing de novo biomarker panels or expanding existing assays to address emerging research questions. Attendees will also explore how streamlined custom panel workflows can support flexible multiplex assays and multi-omic spatial analyses.

TORONTO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplex spatial biology technologies have transformed biomedical research by enabling high-plex molecular profiling while preserving tissue architecture and spatial context. As new discoveries emerge, biomarker panels must evolve alongside the science. This webinar explores a streamlined solution to rapidly and reproducibly build custom, antibody-based, multiplex proteomic biomarker panels.

While expertly designed off-the-shelf panels provide a strong foundation for many applications, researchers increasingly need the flexibility to tailor and expand panels to address new hypotheses, incorporate emerging biomarkers, and scale between unbiased discovery and targeted validation.

In this webinar, our featured speakers will introduce a user-friendly workflow for developing custom multiplex proteomic biomarker panels using next-generation molecular barcoding technology. They will discuss best practices for custom panel design and explore how researchers can rapidly and reproducibly tailor existing assays or build de novo panels without compromising performance.

Register to learn more about spatial proteomics and how a streamlined molecular barcoding workflow enables flexible custom panel development. Discover how you can build, expand, and adapt multiplex assays to address evolving research questions and support multi-omics spatial biology analyses.

Join experts from Quanterix®, Antoinette Ronquillo, MS, Senior Field Application Scientist; and Clemens Duerrschmid, PhD, Senior Manager, Field Applications, for the live webinar on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST / EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerating Custom Spatial Proteomic Panel Development for New Biological Insights.

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