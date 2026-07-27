Community-based Trial Delivery: Location, Trust and Convenience, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how community-based trial sites bring research closer to where patients live and receive care. The featured speakers will examine how conducting studies in trusted, familiar healthcare settings can expand patient access, support enrollment and diversity goals, and improve study delivery. Attendees will also gain an insider view of the community site operating model, including how the model maintains quality and regulatory oversight while supporting faster enrollment and more predictable timelines.

TORONTO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most clinical trials fail to meet planned enrollment numbers for one simple reason: they are not patient centric. Most clinical trials are concentrated in major metropolitan areas or academic medical centers, far from where patients live and receive care. Traditional trial sites are unfamiliar to patients, often hard to get to, and open only during hours when patients are busy. This session examines how a community-based trial delivery approach, delivering research in healthcare settings patients already use and are familiar with, drives substantial improvements in study outcomes.

Drawing on experience operating community research sites across ten states with access to more than 50 million patients, the discussion connects geographic access and familiarity to enrollment outcomes. The featured speakers will discuss the benefits of conducting research in the heart of the communities where patients live. Attendees will gain insights on the community-based site operating model, and how it offers the same quality delivery and regulatory oversight as traditional sites, with the added benefit of patient access and faster enrollment.

Register for this webinar to learn how community-based research sites can improve trial enrollment by expanding geographic access, strengthening patient reach, and supporting more predictable study timelines.

Join experts from Hawthorne Health, Josh Rose, Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Caldwell, MD, Principal Investigator, for the live webinar on Monday, August 17, 2026, at 1pm EDT (7pm CEST / EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Community-based Trial Delivery: Location, Trust and Convenience.

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