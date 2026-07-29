Improve Biologic Modalities Manufacturing for mAb Readiness, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how cell line selection, process optimization and purification strategies can support reliable, scalable monoclonal antibody manufacturing. The featured speaker will discuss upstream and downstream development, analytical characterization and common approaches such as Protein A chromatography. Attendees will also explore how process robustness, scale-up planning and experienced CDMO support can help prepare mAb programs for clinical and commercial manufacturing.

TORONTO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are among the most widely used biologic therapies, with applications across oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. This webinar explores key manufacturing considerations for reliable, scalable monoclonal antibody production.

Although mAbs are often considered one of the more predictable biologic modalities, successful development still requires careful planning across cell line selection, process optimization, purification, analytical characterization and scale-up. Maintaining product quality, process robustness and manufacturing readiness remains critical from early development through commercial supply.

In this webinar, attendees will gain a practical overview of the key development and manufacturing considerations for monoclonal antibodies. Topics will include cell line development and selection, upstream process optimization, downstream purification strategies and the analytical tools used to characterize product quality. Participants will also learn how standard purification approaches, including Protein A affinity chromatography and additional chromatography and filtration steps, help remove impurities while preserving product integrity.

The session will further explore why monoclonal antibodies are often viewed as one of the most manufacturable biologic modalities. Advances in cell line engineering, process optimization and scalable manufacturing technologies have enabled modern processes to achieve high productivity while supporting efficient clinical and commercial supply. Attendees will also gain insights into scale-up considerations, process robustness and the role experienced CDMO partners play in supporting successful technology transfer, validation and commercialization efforts.

Register for this webinar to learn how biologic modalities such as monoclonal antibodies can be developed and manufactured through reliable, scalable and compliant production strategies.

Join Dave Briggs, PhD, MSAT Principal Scientist, Late Stage/Commercial, Avid Bioservices, for the live webinar on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at 12pm EDT (6pm CEST / EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Improve Biologic Modalities Manufacturing for mAb Readiness.

ABOUT AVID BIOSERVICES

Avid Bioservices is a leading U.S.-based mammalian cell culture contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing integrated process development, analytical development, and CGMP biologics manufacturing from DNA to IND to commercial supply. With you, every molecule of the way.

To learn more about Avid Bioservices, visit www.avidbio.com

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