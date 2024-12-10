Accelerating Directional Microphone Integration: Soundskrit Announces the SKM1600 and SKM2600 Module Series

Soundskrit's microphone modules provide a plug-and-play directional audio solution to build state-of-the-art audio capture into a variety of consumer electronics. Samples are now available.

MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Soundskrit, the audio company pioneering the development of MEMS directional microphones, is excited to unveil its latest offerings: the SKM1600 and SKM2600 series microphone modules. Built upon the industry's lowest noise directional microphone and its newly launched PDM counterpart, the SKR0610, these modules streamline the integration of directional microphones into consumer electronics.

Soundskrit's SKM1600 module (CNW Group/Soundskrit) Soundskrit's SKM2600 module (CNW Group/Soundskrit)

Engineered to accelerate product development, these modules empower OEMs by providing ready-to-integrate solutions that simplify product design and enhance performance. Both series feature directional microphones with optimized acoustic channels that consolidate all sound ports onto a single surface, robust sealing, and effortless assembly.

The SKM1600 series

The 1600 series combines a dipole and omnidirectional microphone in a compact, all-in-one module, ideal for applications that demand exceptional voice isolation. By pairing these two microphones, OEMs can generate a wide range of beam patterns to reject large amounts of unwanted noise. The module includes an integrated acoustic mesh for IP57 ingress protection and a pre-applied adhesive layer for easy attachment to product enclosures. The series offers two variants: the SKM1600 with an analog output, and the SKM1610 with a PDM output for direct connection to existing DSPs.

The SKM2600 series

The 2600 series delivers a minimalist approach to directional microphone solutions, incorporating only a single directional microphone in a straightforward, ready-to-use design. Customers can choose between dipole or hypercardioid variants created entirely in hardware, offering flexibility for different directional pattern needs. With its inherent directionality, the SKM2600 offers a low-power, zero-latency alternative to traditional microphone array processing. Installation is straightforward, using screws to securely attach the module to the product enclosure.

Rapid prototyping made easy

Soundskrit's new line of modules delivers a turnkey solution to accelerate development timelines for customers. "Over the past year, we've identified the challenges that often delay new product development and addressed them in a single, streamlined product," said Sahil Gupta, VP of Product at Soundskrit. "Our goal is to make using directional microphones fast, easy, and most importantly, deliver exceptional sound quality. We're already seeing customers adopt these modules in a number of speakerphones, webcams, video bars, headsets, and voice badges."

For OEMs seeking a competitive edge in audio performance without requiring extensive acoustic expertise, the SKM family of modules offers an ideal starting point. To obtain samples of any of the now available modules, reach out via soundskrit.ca/contact-us.

About Soundskrit

Soundskrit is an audio technology company whose cutting-edge hardware and software is paving the way for consumer audio experiences in the future. Their mission is to bring the next generation of high-performance audio-enabled experiences to consumer devices. No more interrupted calls, distorted voice processing, or noise cancellation that lets every surrounding sound in - Soundskrit is evolving the human listening experience so consumers can hear the impossible.

