Accelerating Future Ready Businesses: Avanade named a leader in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services report by Independent Research Firm

SEATTLE, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanade, the leading digital innovator on the Microsoft ecosystem, announced today that it has been named as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services, Q2 2019 .

The report, which includes Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders and Challengers, evaluated 12 global providers of Dynamics 365 services, assessing their capabilities across three high-level categories: Current offering, Strategy and Market presence.

Findings from Avanade's Vendor Profile include:

"While the company continues to demonstrate its traditional strengths of scale, breadth of domain capabilities and lineage, [Avanade] has also gained significant scale beyond Dynamics."

"Avanade has heavily invested in its network of global digital and innovation studios to create IP, support customers locally, and co-create solutions with its clients."

"Its ability to leverage Accenture's business consulting expertise with its advisory services — as well as its deep relationship with Microsoft — enables Avanade to drive business transformation across the Microsoft business applications stack."

"Avanade also has one of the best structured models for providing long-term support for Dynamics 365 deployments…"

"We're delighted that we've been positioned as a leader in Forrester's Dynamics 365 Wave report," said Gord Mawhinney, Business Applications lead, Avanade. "Our continued focus is on ensuring we have the best resources and capabilities to help our clients realize the benefits of D365 to differentiate themselves in their markets and accelerate their growth by delivering unmatched employee and customer experiences."

"Microsoft Dynamics 365 enables organizations to realize digital transformation objectives helping drive innovation and efficiencies for superior customer and employee experiences. Microsoft's technology, investments and business solutions would not be successful without the vision, experience and capabilities of key partners like Avanade," said Hayden Stafford corporate vice president, Business Applications, Microsoft. "We are delighted that Avanade has been named a leader in the Forrester Wave, recognizing its deep relationship with Microsoft and its ability to leverage Accenture's business consulting expertise with its advisory services."

To view the full report, "The Forrester Wave™: Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services, Q2 2019" please visit our website.

About Avanade



Avanade is the leading provider of innovative digital and cloud services, business solutions and design-led experiences on the Microsoft ecosystem. Our professionals bring bold, fresh thinking combined with technology, business and industry expertise to help make a human impact on our clients, their customers and their employees. We are the power behind the Accenture Microsoft Business Group, helping companies to engage customers, empower employees, optimize operations and transform products, leveraging the Microsoft platform. Avanade has 36,000 professionals in 24 countries, bringing clients our best thinking through a collaborative culture that honors diversity and reflects the communities in which we operate. Majority owned by Accenture, Avanade was founded in 2000 by Accenture LLP and Microsoft Corporation. Learn more at www.avanade.com.

