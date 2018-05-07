Accelerating Innovation In Precision Medicine The Focus Of New Harvard Business School Executive Education Program

Created by HBS's Kraft Precision Medicine Accelerator, this program will bring together senior leaders from diverse organizations and expertise areas to explore new models in personalized medicine. The Kraft Precision Medicine Accelerator's mission is to speed medical breakthroughs in precision medicine by fostering leadership that will help cut through unnecessary duplication and other inefficiencies in cancer research.

"There are inefficiencies in the business models of precision medicine organizations and the way they work together in the ecosystem," said Richard G. Hamermesh, faculty cochair of the Kraft Precision Medicine Accelerator and faculty cochair of Accelerating Innovation in Precision Medicine. "For example, there are many organizations that are trying to eradicate cancer and other genetic diseases, but each has its own objective and their efforts are fragmented. If we can use best practices from business to address these dysfunctions and remove blockages in the system, then new, targeted therapies can flow more easily."

The program breaks down the four priority areas that leaders in this field should focus on: direct-to-patient communications, data analysis, clinical trials, and investment and venture. The program curriculum provides senior leaders with an increased understanding of precision medicine by covering a broad range of issues related to the development, approval, and clinical use of targeted immunotherapies. Participants will learn how to better engage patients in their own care, leverage critical data and analytics, improve the design and performance of clinical trials, and collaborate with leaders from across industries.

Health care leaders agree it is important that those who focus on cancer research and treatment partner more closely with patients – and with one another – to increase access to data and analytics. To that end, Accelerating Innovation in Precision Medicine takes an action-oriented approach to better understand key problems and solutions, with a goal of enabling participants to develop the best business models for targeted therapies in genetically-based diseases.

Accelerating Innovation in Precision Medicine is open to individuals, but strategically designed for teams of senior leaders from a broad range of organizations, including biotech and pharma companies, cancer foundations, investment firms, philanthropic organizations, payor organizations, research institutions, and other organizations interested or engaged in personalized medicine. An ideal team would consist of a chief medical officer, principal investigator, payor/legal partner, and/or pharma representative. All professionals that find precision medicine relevant to their work are encouraged to apply.

As with other HBS Executive Education offerings, Accelerating Innovation in Precision Medicine will rely on research from leading HBS faculty, collaboration with industry peers, and learnings from real-world case studies from successful, innovative global companies.

Program Details:

Accelerating Innovation in Precision Medicine will take place from September 5-7, 2018 on the Harvard Business School campus. Please visit https://www.exed.hbs.edu/programs/aipm for complete curriculum and to apply.

Faculty:

Kathy E. Giusti, Henry and Allison McCance Family Senior Fellow of Business Administration, Senior Fellow and faculty cochair of the Kraft Precision Medicine Accelerator, and faculty cochair of Accelerating Innovation in Precision Medicine.

Richard G. Hamermesh, Faculty cochair of the Kraft Precision Medicine Accelerator and faculty cochair of Accelerating Innovation in Precision Medicine.

Robert S. Huckman, Albert J. Weatherhead III Professor of Business Administration, Chair of MBA Required Curriculum and faculty chair, HBS Healthcare Initiative.

About Harvard Business School Executive Education:

Harvard Business School Executive Education, a division of Harvard Business School, is located on a 40-acre campus in Boston, Massachusetts. In fiscal year 2017, HBS faculty developed and delivered more than 60 Executive Education programs for leading organizations worldwide. Over 10,000 business executives attended programs held on campus in Boston as well as classrooms in Mumbai and Shanghai. With global research centers in nine key regions, HBS faculty continue to develop groundbreaking research, forge powerful alliances with global organizations, and fulfill the mission of educating leaders who make a difference by shaping the practices of business, innovation, and entrepreneurship around the world. Learn more at www.exed.hbs.edu.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accelerating-innovation-in-precision-medicine-the-focus-of-new-harvard-business-school-executive-education-program-300643594.html

SOURCE Harvard Business School Executive Education

Related Links

http://www.exed.hbs.edu

