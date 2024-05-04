AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureIQLab LLC, a leading provider of cloud security validation solutions, proudly unveils SocX™, a groundbreaking AI-powered cloud validation platform. SocX™ introduces adaptive learning models for cyberattacks backed by powerful analytics designed to accelerate cyberattack prediction and prevention, complementing existing cybersecurity solutions.

"SocX™ addresses the challenge of predicting and investigating cyber-attacks by leveraging AI-powered machine learning models. It extracts crucial artifacts specific to every stage of an ongoing cyber-attack, empowering practitioners to implement pro-active pattern-based protection," stated Jay Pathak, Chief Scientist at SecureIQLab LLC.

Accelerating Innovation: Introducing SocX, SecureIQLab's AI-Powered Cloud Security Validation Platform Post this

"SocX™ is the next-generation AI-powered platform Cloud Security Validation Suite tailored for modern needs that not only empowers security technology providers to innovate rapidly but also enables managed service providers (MSPs) to achieve operational efficiency", according to Phuong Nguyen, VP of Product Security.

Key features of SocX™ include:

Streamlined Product Lifecycles: SocX™ significantly shortens pre- and post-release product lifecycles for security providers. Enhanced Operational Efficiency: SocX™ continuously learns and validates, reducing risk exposure and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

In essence, SocX™ simplifies deployment and validation processes, minimizing resource drain. It equips security professionals with the ability to derive valuable insights from validation results in near real-time or within minutes, aiding in product enhancement and informed decision-making.

Security professionals can seamlessly connect to SocX™ via its portal, selecting and deploying specific test use cases or importing their unique methodologies for continuous validation of their offerings. Leveraging SocX™, security technology providers can innovate with confidence, while MSPs can achieve optimal operations tailored to their unique requirements.

Visit us at RSA in San Francisco on May 8, Moscone South, 2nd Floor, Terrace, to learn more about SecureIQLab, SocX™, and its transformative capabilities in the realm of cloud security validation.

Media Contact:

David Ellis

[email protected]

SOURCE SecureIQlab