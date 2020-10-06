Accelerating Justice Through Technology Child Advocacy Campaign Announced by VidaNyx, Digital Evidence Innovator

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VidaNyx, digital evidence innovator enabling secure, remote collaboration in child abuse investigations, announced the launch of the Accelerate Justice Through Technology campaign, funded by a private donor.

This campaign follows other recent pandemic support that has enabled more than 30 child advocacy centers serving more than 15,000 survivors of sexual assault, abuse, and neglect annually to digitally transform their child protection response with their multidisciplinary teams.

Select centers meeting qualifying criteria will be contacted for consideration. The campaign is targeted to support child advocacy centers that are in a funding gap due to the current health crisis and are in need of a better approach to managing, sharing and protecting child forensic interview video evidence with their multidisciplinary teams. Up to $100,000 of awards will be issued during the month of October 2020.





As a social enterprise delivering secure, cloud-based digital evidence collaboration to accelerate and enhance justice and healing for survivors of child sexual assault, abuse, and neglect, VidaNyx continues to work in partnership with the philanthropic community to identify catalytic, gap-filing resources. Gratefully, a private donor stepped up to meet the critical need for next generation evidence management.

"Our goal is to ensure that these critical child testimonies are securely and immediately accessible to as many multidisciplinary collaborators as necessary to accelerate and enhance the delivery of services. No child should have to wait unnecessarily for justice and healing to begin," said Sara Boyd, CEO.

VidaNyx is 100% cloud-based software trusted by over 2,000 agencies to view and manage forensic interviews from 106 child advocacy centers across the nation and has helped these organizations protect more than 13,000 survivors during the pandemic. By moving to digital evidence management with VidaNyx, users report up to 90% cost savings and 67% faster case preparation.



Children who participate in a forensic interview after a report of abuse are video recorded, so as not to have to recount their traumatic story to all of the parties important in their path toward justice and healing. The interview is uploaded into the VidaNyx cloud, protected by 13 layers of military grade security, and becomes immediately accessible to team members granted secure access to that video to inform their work on behalf of that child. The children and the families have the peace of mind that their most violating truths will not get into the wrong hands

Each year, over 700,000 children are abused in the US and these families are supported by a network of 900 child advocacy centers. VidaNyx is a critical link between the child advocacy center and the multidisciplinary teams involved in each case with secure transport, management, review, and storage.

Daily impact metrics are available at www.vidanyx.com/impact .

Media Contact:

Hope Brown

[email protected]

402-216-8211

SOURCE VidaNyx Inc.