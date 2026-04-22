Accelerating Momentum in Clinical Use and Customer Growth for Atraverse Medical's HOTWIRE™ Transseptal Access System

Data reinforce safety, reduced RF delivery, and consistent performance across workflows; company to showcase system at HRS 2026, Booth 2410

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atraverse Medical, a pioneer in next-generation left-heart access technology, today announced accelerating market uptake for its HOTWIRE™ Transseptal Access System, driven by rapid adoption in catheter labs nationwide and expanding use among electrophysiologists. This growing commercial traction is further supported by preclinical and clinical data reinforcing the system's safety profile, performance, and workflow advantages.

The HOTWIRE™ Transseptal Access System includes the HOTWIRE™ RF Generator featuring impedance-guided shutoff after transseptal crossing — mitigating the risk of uncontrolled energy delivery after accessing the left atrium — along with an ability to activate energy within the sterile field, combined with the HOTWIRE™ RF Guidewire, a zero-exchange left heart access guidewire with universal sheath compatibility.

Since its limited market release in 2024, HOTWIRE™ has been clinically adopted in dozens of leading cardiac hospitals across the nation, with expanding use among nearly 100 leading cardiac electrophysiologists and interventional cardiologists, reflecting both the system's ease of integration and its value in diverse procedural workflows. It has been successfully used in nearly 3,000 left-heart access procedures—including 29% performed with zero fluoroscopy—and achieved 100% procedural success in a multi-center first-in-human study of nearly 500 patients. Data recently presented at the European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA) meeting highlighted no incidence of unintended left atrial injury following transseptal crossing using the HOTWIRE™ compared to over 50% incidence of left atrial tissue damage observed with other RF guidewires.

Dr. Devi Nair, a principal investigator in the multicenter studies, commented on her clinical experience with the system: "In my experience, the HOTWIRE™ system enhances both the efficiency and consistency of left-heart access. It provides controlled, reliable entry into the left atrium, while features like automatic RF shutoff and zero-exchange, sheath-agnostic J-tip and Pigtail guidewires help streamline workflow. Overall, it's a highly effective platform that integrates easily into a wide range of cases in everyday practice."

"As a board-certified electrophysiologist, I've seen firsthand the challenges that have long been associated with transseptal access, particularly as procedures continue to increase in complexity," commented Dr. Steven Mickelsen, CTSO, co-founder, and co-inventor at Atraverse Medical. "I'm incredibly proud of the work our team has done to rethink this foundational step—making it safer, simpler, and more aligned with how physicians actually work."

Dr. Mickelsen will be presenting a speed talk on the HOTWIRE™ system at the Stanford Biodesign Retreat on April 22.

HRS 2026 Demonstration

Atraverse Medical will present the HOTWIRE™ Transseptal Access System at the upcoming Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) Annual Meeting. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #2410 for live demonstrations, including a simulated beating heart model, and opportunities to engage in discussions with physicians experienced in left-heart access. These sessions will provide practical insight into the system's use and workflow in a clinical setting.

ABOUT HOTWIRE™

The HOTWIRE™ Transseptal Access System combines a novel RF guidewire with a next-generation RF generator designed to optimize transseptal access, streamline procedural workflows and improve patient outcomes with the best-in-class platform for left-heart access.

The zero-exchange HOTWIRE™ RF Guidewire features universal sheath compatibility, a proprietary tip architecture that enhances echocardiographic visualization, and a reinforced core wire and polymer jacket with twice the rail stiffness of leading competitors for controlled advancement of large-bore sheaths. The HOTWIRE™ RF Generator is the first and only left-heart access system with impedance-guided technology that halts energy delivery upon transseptal crossing, minimizing unnecessary RF exposure in the left atrium. The system enables user-controlled energy activation directly within the sterile field, delivering an end-to-end, sheath-agnostic solution for left-heart access.

ABOUT ATRAVERSE MEDICAL

Atraverse Medical is a medical device company pioneering next-generation left-heart access and optimized RF technology. The company's proprietary HOTWIRE™ system is designed to enhance outcomes and streamline workflows for physicians treating cardiovascular disease in millions of patients worldwide. Based in San Diego, CA, Atraverse was formed in July 2022 by Dr. Steven Mickelsen, John Slump, and Eric Sauter—the same founding team that created FARAPULSE (acquired in June 2021). For more information, visit www.atraversemedical.com.

SOURCE Atraverse Medical