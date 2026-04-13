Accelerating MSP Prosperity: V2 Cloud and mPowered IT Highlight Long-Standing Partnership Focused on Customer Success

QUEBEC CITY and ATLANTA, Ga., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - V2 Cloud, a leading provider of virtual computing beyond VDI and DaaS, and mPowered IT, a premier managed service provider (MSP) based in Atlanta, GA, at the Channels Partner Conference & Expo and MSP Summit occurring this week in Las Vegas highlighted their eight-year partnership built on a shared commitment to exceptional customer service and proactive IT support for small and mid-sized businesses.

For nearly a decade, the two companies have worked together to help organizations eliminate the complexity of managing computing resources while improving reliability, security, and performance. Their long-standing collaboration reflects a shared philosophy: that technology providers should deliver proactive and preemptive support to solve problems before they disrupt businesses.

"mPowered IT sets the standard for MSPs globally and has been delivering remarkably better support experiences for companies throughout the U.S. for over 10 years," said Geraldine McGill, Director, Partner Sales at V2 Cloud. "Our partnership is rooted in a common commitment to exceptional client experiences."

By centralizing computing environments in the cloud, V2 Cloud helps MSPs like mPowered IT to simplify IT management while delivering secure, high-performance computing to their customers. "V2 Cloud has slashed the time that our senior engineers spend babysitting infrastructure so they have more time to invest in client relationships and preventative work," said John Mamon, CEO of mPowered IT. "V2 Cloud has been a key partner in helping us deliver 'it just works' computing for our clients, has sped up deployment times by 55%, and helped us reduce our operating costs."

Enabling Exceptional Customer Experience

By working behind the scenes V2 Cloud amplifies mPowered IT's ability to focus on what matters most: personalized service and being a strategic advisor. This operational efficiency helps mPowered IT to support more clients per customer experience manager while maintaining the top of the mark proactive engagement and high-touch services that distinguishes the company in the Atlanta area MSP market and throughout the U.S.

In addition, mPowered IT values V2 Cloud's transparent and predictable pricing model, which enables the company to accurately forecast margins and establish fair, stable pricing for its customers without the surprises that often accompany complex cloud billing structures.

A Shared Commitment to Proactive Support

mPowered IT and V2 Cloud emphasize proactive and preemptive support that prevents disruptions before they occur. This approach helps clients maintain productivity while avoiding costly downtime and unexpected technical challenges. The alignment between the two companies extends beyond technology into a shared culture of personal and personalized service excellence.

mPowered IT has long been recognized for its leadership in customer-centric MSP operations and literally wrote the book on delivering superior client experiences with "The Extra Scoop" a key resource for businesses seeking to elevate service quality. Enroll for the online Master Class for a deep dive into implementing CSAT excellence.

Strengthening MSP Success

Through their eight-year collaboration, V2 Cloud has also helped mPowered IT scale its operations more cost effectively, reduce ticket volumes, and process renewals easily. Together, the companies continue to demonstrate how strong vendor–MSP partnerships can deliver measurable benefits for SMB organizations that rely on dependable, responsive IT services.

About mPowered IT

mPowered IT is a managed service provider dedicated to delivering a remarkably better IT support experience for small and mid-sized businesses. Known for its proactive approach to IT management and exceptional customer service, mPowered IT helps organizations leverage technology to improve productivity, security, and operational efficiency.

About V2 Cloud

With over 100 partners and the highest ratings for support and ease of implementation, V2 Cloud is a leading virtual cloud computing platform that delivers the security, anywhere access, and high performance benefits of cloud computing across desktops, applications, files, databases, and servers. Designed for MSPs and businesses seeking simplicity and reliability, V2 Cloud eliminates the complexity of traditional IT infrastructure while enabling SMBs to run their entire computing environment securely, conveniently, and reliably in the cloud.

SOURCE V2 Cloud Solutions Inc.