Accelerating The Digital Transformation in West Java, Digiasia Bios Announces New Collaboration with PT Jabar Telematika

BANDUNG, Indonesia, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digiasia Bios announced its new cooperation with PT Jabar Telematika (JT Digital), one of West Java Regional Owned Enterprise (BUMD Jawa Barat). The agreement was signed by the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Digiasia Bios, Hermansyah Haryono and the President Director of PT Jabar Telematika Thalhah Fakhrizal, witnessed by the Governor of West Java, Dr. (HC) Ridwan Kamil, the President Director of PT Jasa Sarana as well as the CEO and Co-Founder of Digiasia, Alexander Rusli, on March 16, 2023 during the Collaboration Forum Jasa Sarana event, which taken place at the West Java Governor's Office - Gedung Sate Bandung.

CEO and Co-Founder Digiasia Alexander Rusli with Hermansyah Haryono as Chief Operating Officer (COO) Digiasia Bios in the Collaboration Forum& Jasa& Sarana event.

West Java has around 50 million individuals or 20% of the total Indonesian population. West Java has the highest investment funds and is the most efficient investment destination in Indonesia. This region also has the highest economic growth compared to the other regions within Java. Considering these huge potentials, Digiasia Bios has been actively participating for the business growth development in the West Java region by collaborating with the government as well as the BUMD Jawa Barat and its business ecosystem.

The collaboration between Digiasia Bios and PT Jabar Telematika is also part of the West Java government's efforts to accelerate the digital transformation and business innovation of the region; including to support the operations and synergies of the entire BUMD Jawa Barat, the oil and gas companies, the largest port in West Java area, the industrial areas as well as the local government themselves.

As the realization of this cooperation, in the third quarter of 2023, Digiasia Bios and PT Jabar Telematika plan to launch a regional ecosystem that can increase the Local Own-Source Revenue (PAD) in every cities and districts of West Java province ,through electronic and cashless system programs such as eGovernment, Smart City and Smart Village, to share and ensure a concrete and sustainable impact for the West Java government as well as the people.

CEO and Co-Founder of Digiasia, Alexander Rusli says, "Able to expand the penetration of digital and financial technology is our current biggest motivation. We are proud to partner with West Java's largest BUMD like PT Jasa Sarana and PT Jabar Telematika to provide the best ICT-based digital and infrastructure solutions. From digital cashless systems, IoT, telecommunications and AI systems, up to applications which will be used by the districts' and cities' organizations in West Java province, including BUMD, companies and the people."

With the strong penetration of digital technology and financial services owned by Digiasia Bios, Alex admitted that this collaboration would be a new step for the company to continue developing ICT and telecommunications based cooperation.

Alex further explained, the collaboration with PT Jabar Digital is in line with Digiasia Bios business' focus. Through its 4 legally licensed digital and financial product assets - KasPro, KreditPro, RemitPro and DigiBos - Alex admitted that the company is still growing strong and seeking for even greater collaboration opportunities to be able to further provide ease of transaction for the communities and partners.

This collaboration is also a new way for Digiasia Bios to continue supporting the government's programs and increase digital inclusion with a positive and productive manner; especially for the unbanked people and those who are still unfamiliar and lack understanding of the usage of technology. The concept of efficiency, transparency and convenience by using the digital products of Digiasia Bios believed will further enhance the economic growth in Indonesia more broadly, especially in the West Java region.

"The continuous synergies from the collaborations between us and our partners within this ecosystem is done for the advancement of West Java province's infrastructure development as well as increasing the revenue growth of all parties," Alex concluded.

About DigiAsia:

Established in 2017, DigiAsia Bios is the first Embedded Fintech-as-a-Service (EFaaS) company in Indonesia. Committed to responding to all kinds of challenges related to the financial sphere, this start-up company, founded by Alexander Rusli and Prashant Gokarn, operates with four licenses; to serve Digital Payment (KasPro), P2P Lending (KreditPro), Remittances (RemitPro), and Digital Financial Services (Digibos). The entire products and services from DigiAsia Bios can be embedded with any application and ecosystem, enabling corporate partners and the public in general to easily utilize fintech solutions to optimize financial management processes, both in terms of business and daily life.

