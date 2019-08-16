Acceleration Academies to expand partnership with Miami-Dade County Public Schools

MIAMI DADE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Acceleration Academies' high-school re-engagement program have partnered to open two additional locations in Miami-Dade County, expanding access to the free, online program that assists students who have left their traditional high school programs to earn a district-issued diploma.

Take the First Step Toward Your High School Diploma - Register Now at www.miamidiploma.com/registernow

Dr. Joseph Wise, CEO of Acceleration Academies states, "It is critical that our nation has schools and districts that provide our students and communities access to a high-quality education through flexible and personalized learning models, school and district leaders, and outstanding teachers, instructional personnel and staff."

Access to these facilities is a critical part of the program and the two new locations will be added to the three sites already serving the Miami-Dade dropouts.

Liberty City, at 2101 NW 51st St Miami, FL 33142

33142 Le Jeune at BBBS, located at 550 NW 42nd Ave Miami, FL 33126

Redefining the Traditional School Model

Acceleration Academies is redefining the traditional school model by leveraging the use of technology through a blended and personalized learning approach. Graduation Candidates (GCs) as they are called, can access their coursework online, day and night, while having the support of licensed teachers, mentors, and career & life coaches at their storefront academies ready to assist along the GC's educational journey.

The expansion of Acceleration Academies aims to increase district graduation rates, enrich the local community, and provide every student in Miami-Dade the opportunity to earn a regular high school diploma free of charge. Students with a Certificate of Completion can enroll for test prep and earn their diploma.

Acceleration Academies currently operates sites throughout Florida, South Carolina, Nevada and Washington. The program has graduated over 550 students since inception and is currently partnering with 9 school districts.

For more information about the program, visit www.miamidiploma.com or call 872-529-5115. Media inquiries may be made to Anna Lehner, Manager of Student Recruitment and Enrollment, at: alehner@accelerationacademy.org .

About Acceleration Academies | You have the potential. We have the tools. This is your opportunity. #OwnYourSuccess

For more information, visit www.miamidiploma.com or email Acceleration Academies at info@accelerationacademy.org

SOURCE Acceleration Academies

Related Links

https://www.accelerationacademy.org

