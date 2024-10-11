Acceleration Community Of Companies (ACC) Promotes Monica Chun To President

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC) today announced the appointment of Monica Chun as President of the rapidly growing independent holding company.

In her new role, Chun will lead growth strategy, marketing, innovation and cross-network integration throughout ACC's entire portfolio of agencies. She will also be responsible for fostering and developing integrated marketing campaigns for Acceleration's diverse client base.

"Monica has been instrumental in helping shape Acceleration's success, her expertise and proven track record made her the obvious fit to lead ACC through this phase of transformation as we broaden our capabilities and services," said founder and CEO Michael Nyman. "Her track record of delivering client results is unmatched and in her new role she will continue to break new ground.

"This is an exciting time for Acceleration and I'm extremely proud of what we've accomplished so far. There's a palpable energy within our team and among our agency partners," added Chun. "As we embark on this new chapter and continue to scale, my focus will be to drive greater synergy across the community, elevating our creative strategies and maximizing the incredible talent and resources at our disposal to consistently deliver award-winning work for our clients."

Last month, Acceleration acquired a majority stake in powerhouse public relations firm DKC and its' creative services studio, HangarFour further expanding its marketing, communications and creative capabilities and adding to its significant global client base. The thriving company now boasts over 550 employees across 12 offices nationwide as well as London and Asia and represents some of the most influential brands in the world including Pepsi, T-Mobile, Stanley, Netflix, Google, Airbnb, TikTok, Meta, the National Basketball Association, and Delta, among others.

In addition to DKC and HangarFour, Acceleration Community of Companies also includes MKG, a creative and brand experience agency; Pink Sparrow, a design, fabrication and 3-D printing shop; Stripe Theory, a data marketing analytics and reputation management agency, Pixly, a full-service, performance minded influencer company; and Trailblaze, a marketing communications firm specializing in regulated industries.

Prior to Acceleration, Chun spent two decades at PMK*BNC, where she was agency President and Chief Operating Officer of Brands, building the firm's experiential, influencer, digital, social, and analytics units and helping fuel record growth with clients such as Samsung, Audi, American Express, Activision, etc.

About ACC

ACC has developed a new go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions. ACC's unique community of specialized firms helps clients move quickly and efficiently with their branding, marketing and media decisions and action, by ensuring all agencies are tech-enabled, with data and analytics utilization linking them all together and driving maximum results for their clients. Between ACC Advisory and its current business portfolio, clients and projects include a mix and range of Fortune 500 as well as direct-to-consumer brands, including Google, Amazon, Pepsi, Netflix, Target, Stanley, Opera Software, Meta, DoorDash, Delta Airlines, Dolby, T-Mobile, and HBO, among others.

