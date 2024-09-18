Acceleration Community of Companies Acquires Majority Stake in Premier PR and Communications Firm DKC

Concurrent with the Acquisition, Verance Capital Completes a Strategic Growth Investment into ACC

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC) today announced the acquisition of a majority stake in DKC, the iconic communications and marketing firm and one of the top 10 independent PR agencies in the U.S. Concurrent with the transaction, ACC and its majority shareholder Solace Capital, have also brought on New York-based growth equity firm, Verance Capital, as a strategic investor to support ACC's next phase of growth.

DKC was founded in New York City in 1991 by renowned public relations executive Dan Klores, who grew the firm into an industry powerhouse while becoming a philanthropist, an award-winning filmmaker and playwright, and the founder of the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School in the Bronx.

With the addition of DKC, ACC will grow its capabilities and global client base, further advancing its best-in-class, omnichannel, 360-degree services in marketing, media, and communications. ACC will now have 550 employees across 12 offices throughout the country.

"This is a major milestone in our journey to become a leader in paid, earned, shared, owned communications and marketing solutions," said ACC Chief Executive Officer and Founder Michael Nyman. "The new age of earned media and dynamic public relations impacts every aspect of marketing. DKC's expertise across traditional and social media, digital content, data analytics, and more, is a crucial component in realizing our vision of a true full-service marketing and communications platform. DKC is a storied and accomplished firm that represents some of the most exciting and well-known brands in the world."

"By joining the ACC community, we will be able to increase the value we offer clients by providing access to a broader range of marketing and communications capabilities," said DKC CEO Sean Cassidy. "20 years ago, I had the honor of being appointed to lead this company by our founder, Dan Klores, and during my tenure at DKC, the influence, delivery, and impact of strategic communications has exponentially grown amid a dramatically changing media landscape. Brands and individuals expect their communications partners to tell their stories to ever-evolving target audiences across a full range of platforms 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Michael and ACC are building an extraordinary, impactful modern business that is ideally positioned in this dynamic environment."

DKC works with global brands including BMW, Etsy, Resy, Thumbtack, Indeed, Clear, the Big East Conference, Delta Air Lines, the National Basketball Association, Match Group, Citi, NYU Langone Health, and other top brands across technology, entertainment - including some of the world's highest-grossing and most critically acclaimed artists - media, lifestyle, sports, healthcare and many more. In addition to public relations, crisis communications, and public affairs, DKC, through its HangarFour division, provides creative services including content creation, social media strategy, design services, influencer relations, and brand activations. DKC also provides polling, audience modeling, message testing, and paid media through its DKC Analytics division.

Verance Capital's strategic growth investment will accelerate ACC's expansion strategy, enhance its services, and provide further resources to support its clients.

Lyle Ayes, CEO and Founder of Verance Capital added, "ACC, under the leadership of Michael Nyman, has experienced impressive growth both organically and through targeted strategic acquisitions. We are thrilled to partner with Michael and the senior management team at ACC to continue building a dynamic, collaborative, and cross-functional marketing network. The acquisition of DKC adds tremendous strength to that platform and well-positions the combined company for further success across a wide range of industries, especially sports, media, and entertainment."

Christopher Brothers, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Solace stated, "We are thrilled to support the continued growth of ACC and its market-leading platform. DKC has established itself as a premier, full-service strategic communications firm by providing some of the world's leading brands, artists, and events with impeccable execution, pressure-tested advisory, and media relations services. We also welcome Verance Capital as a strategic investor and look forward to ACC unleashing the full power of its platform to reach even greater heights."

DKC represents the sixth acquisition for ACC, which also built Advisory, its bespoke marketing consultancy group. The agency last year acquired Trailblaze, a marketing communications firm that specializes in putting emerging brands in regulated industries on the map, and performance-minded influencer marketing agency Pixly in 2022.

Those acquisitions joined MKG, a creative agency specializing in brand experiences; design, fabrication, and 3-D printing shop Pink Sparrow; and Stripe Theory, a data marketing analytics and reputation management agency.

Michelman & Robinson, LLP served as legal counsel to ACC, and MC Credit Partners provided debt financing to ACC to support the transaction.

Loeb & Loeb, LLP served as legal counsel, GP Bullhound served as financial advisor to DKC, and Bruce Madnick also served as special advisor to DKC.

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP served as legal counsel to Verance Capital.

About ACC

ACC has developed a new go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions. Acceleration's unique community of specialized firms helps clients move quickly and efficiently with their branding, marketing, and media decisions and actions, by ensuring all agencies are tech-enabled, with data and analytics utilization linking them all together and driving maximum results for their clients. Between ACC Advisory and its current business portfolio, clients and projects include a mix and range of Fortune 500 as well as direct-to-consumer brands, including Google, Amazon, DoorDash, Pepsi, Netflix, Target, Stanley, Opera Software, Meta, Delta Airlines, Dolby, T-Mobile, and HBO, among others.

About DKC

Established by Dan Klores in 1991, DKC is one of the top 10 independent firms in the United States by fee revenue. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Albany, and London. DKC is a full-service public relations, marketing, creative services, data analytics, and government affairs company, providing all communications services including strategic counsel and planning, media relations, digital and social media, integrated marketing, executive positioning, crisis management, public affairs, original content development, event production, advertising, and branding. The agency's diverse client roster includes Fortune 100 companies, entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and creative individuals across a broad range of industries. For more information, visit www.dkcnews.com .

About Verance Capital

Verance Capital is a growth investment firm that partners with leading entrepreneurs and management teams in the sports, media, and live entertainment industries. With a flexible and long-term approach to investing, Verance leverages its industry expertise and an expansive global network to drive success for its partners. For more information, visit www.verancecap.com .

About Solace Capital Partners

Solace Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private investment firm focused on providing flexible capital solutions for middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. Solace seeks to form collaborative partnerships with management teams and leverage the firm's extensive resources to realize operational improvements and drive performance in its portfolio companies while generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors. For more information, please visit www.solacecap.com .

