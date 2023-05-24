Acceleration Economy Introduces Practitioner Analyst Courses

Acceleration Economy announced "Courses," a new on-demand continuing education and training framework delivered by AI, business, IT, cybersecurity, and data practitioners, that will debut on June 5, 2023 with its first Practitioner Analyst Course titled Selling to the New Executive Buying Committee.

PHOENIX, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceleration Economy, a Practitioner Analyst firm offering advisory, marketing and event services, announced "Courses," a new on-demand continuing education and training framework delivered by AI, business, IT, cybersecurity, and data practitioners, that will debut on June 5, 2023 with its first Practitioner Analyst Course titled Selling to the New Executive Buying Committee.

This course delivers in-depth analysis of how the purchase process of major technology modernization projects has evolved to include multiple C-suite executives considering, analyzing, and defining the why and how of investments, frameworks, roadmaps, solutions, and execution.

Featuring six-hours of video-based education complemented by downloadable course materials, the $999 course focuses on three primary learning objectives:

  1. Identify the CXO practitioners involved in business/technology modernization and digital transformation projects
  2. Define the top issues, trends, concerns, and priorities centric to C-Suite executive buying committees
  3. Deliver actionable insights on how C-Suite executives will evaluate and choose vendors and partners.

"Today, the C-Suite looks wildly different that it used to, and they all have influence over cloud, data, cybersecurity, and AI decisions because those technologies are literally running the business. Vendors and partners need to master an understanding of the new executive buying committee to compete and thrive in today's acceleration economy."

To deliver a modern and compelling program, Acceleration Economy Practitioner Analysts have chosen the following course Format:

  • Four 90-minute C-Suite Practitioner Roundtables: AI, Data Modernization, Multi-Cloud & SaaS Cybersecurity, Cloud ERP
  • Each Roundtable has stand-alone course material.
  • Each Roundtable is broken into 30-minute thematic segments.
  • Each Segment features "top take aways" from 4X CEO and Practitioner Analyst Tony Uphoff.

"For vendors and partners, this course offers a front row seat into what your customers are discussing, debating, and defining before they make purchase decisions," said John Siefert, CEO & Co-founder of Acceleration Economy, "while mid-market and enterprise companies can use this course as a peer-based sounding board for your decision making."

The Selling to the New Executive Buying Committee course will sell for an introductory price of $999 when available on June 5.

About Acceleration Economy

Acceleration Economy delivers advisory, marketing, and event services focused on the "Why & How" of making Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data, and AI/Hyperautomation decisions to drive business and customer outcomes.

All of these services are delivered by Acceleration Economy Practitioner Analysts with real-world experience as CIOs, CEOs, CISOs, CDOs, Automation Architects, Data Scientists, and more. These experts create videos, articles, and guidebooks exclusively focused on the pillars of the Acceleration Economy.

