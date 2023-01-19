Acceleration Economy Introduces Premium Subscriptions, Digital Summits, and Executive Management Appointments

Analyst services firm defines new level of value for digital business decision making.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceleration Economy, an analyst services company that delivers advisory, marketing, and event services for business technology decision-makers at mid-market and enterprise organizations, announces a new premium subscription model, a series of digital summit events, and an expansion of its executive team.

Launched in August of 2021 through a merger with Cloud Wars, the Acceleration Economy "for practitioner, by practitioner" analyst services model has more than 20 Practitioner Analysts with titles that range from CEO, CIO, and CISO to Data Scientist and Automation Architect; its analysts define the "why & how" decisions for cloud, hyperautomation, data modernization, and cybersecurity through content subscriptions, events, and on-demand advisory services.

Acceleration Economy Premium is a new practitioner-led content subscription model starting at $499 annually that features business technology advisory services delivered through guidebooks, video programming, and monthly practitioner analyst briefings on major technology and business topics.

"Acceleration Economy Premium brings a modern twist to the dated and over-priced academic approach of legacy IT Analyst firms," said Acceleration Economy Co-Founder and CEO John Siefert. "For less than a cup of coffee a day, our IT and business practitioner analysts guide subscribers through the most critical cloud, data, hyperautomation, cybersecurity, and sustainability decisions they need to make."

Siefert continued, "Those decisions reflect the rapid and intense transformations taking place across enterprises in every industry as CIOs, CTOs and other business-technology leaders are driving efforts to gain new insights into emerging growth opportunities, develop data cultures, optimize supply chains, reduce risk, deploy cybersecurity as a business enabler, help create new revenue models and customer-engagement models, and accelerate operations end to end."

Acceleration Economy has also introduced a series of digital events, launching January 26th with the Sustainability Impact Digital Summit followed by the Cloud Wars CEO Outlook and Partners Ecosystem summits in February and CIO Digital Summit Week running April 4-6, featuring CIO speakers from FedEx, GOYA Foods, Cirque du Soleil, Arizona State University (ASU) and more. Digital Summits are available to both free and premium subscribers at launch, and then available on demand exclusively for premium subscribers in perpetuity.

"Acceleration Economy Digital Summits deliver short-form practitioner-led guidance you can't find anywhere else in the market," said Cloud Wars Founder and Acceleration Economy Co-Founder Bob Evans. "When you couple them with our Premium subscription, it is like expanding your executive and IT team overnight for a fraction of the price you would pay a traditional analyst or consulting firm."

To support these initiatives, the company is expanding its executive team with new hires, including industry veterans Dave Colford as Chief Customer Officer and VP of Marketing Erica Corless, and the promotions of Aaron Back to Chief Content Officer, Danielle Dunlap to Chief Operations Officer and Tom Smith to SVP and Editor-in-Chief, along with an expanded role for business technology legend Tony Uphoff to lead all CXO analysis.

"With a clear focus on meeting subscribers where they are and giving vendors the ability to swiftly tell their story, our digital summits and marketing services are designed to decrease the amount of time it takes for the modern business technology executive to get the answers they need," said new Chief Customer Officer, Colford. "For example, the Sustainability Impact Digital Summit features a series of 10-minute video sessions from practitioners making a difference and vendors defining data and cloud solutions."

About Acceleration Economy

Owned by parent company Dynamic Communities and created for today's digital business leaders, the Acceleration Economy Network delivers advisory, marketing, and event services focused on the "Why & How" of making Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data, and AI/Automation decisions to drive business and customer outcomes. Acceleration Economy Practitioner Analysts with real-world experience as CIOs, CEOs, CISOs, CDOs, Automation Architects, and Line of Business professionals create videos, articles, digital events and guidebooks for free and premium subscribers.

About Dynamic Communities

Dynamic Communities is a content, event, analyst and user driven company that is redefining expectations for business and technology professionals through the Acceleration Economy Analyst Network and the User Group Expert Network (UGEN) digital media platforms and one of a kind physical events including Community Summit North America, the largest independent gathering of the Microsoft business applications ecosystem and Cloud Wars Expo, the for CXO, by CXO business technology summit.

