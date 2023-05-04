Acceleration Economy Practitioner Analysts, alongside Google and Microsoft, are introducing the Generative AI Digital Summit running Thursday May 25th at noon Eastern with a focus on the future of work, evolution of customer experience and the risks and opportunities of generative AI from a cybersecurity and data perspective.

PHOENIX, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceleration Economy Practitioner Analysts, alongside industry heavyweights from Google and Microsoft, are introducing the Generative AI Digital Summit running Thursday May 25th at noon Eastern with a focus on the future of work, evolution of customer experience and the risks and opportunities of generative AI from a cybersecurity and data perspective.

Acceleration Economy Practitioner Analysts Announce Generative AI Digital Summit Featuring Google and Microsoft

The event will feature keynotes and fireside chats from Charles Lamanna, Corporate Vice President, Business Apps & Platform at Microsoft, Angela Kim of Women in AI, Laurence Moroney, Lead AI Advocate at Google, Tom Siebel of C3 AI, Bindu Reddy of Abacus.AI and more.

The agenda includes practitioner-led roundtables that explore how Generative AI is impacting the future of work, customer experiences, and exposing cybersecurity and data risks whilst also opening new doors of opportunity. Practitioner Analysts including 4X CEO Tony Uphoff, 3X CMO Scott Vaughan, CIO/CTO/CDO Wayne Sadin, AI Entrepreneur and Digital Native Toni Witt, CISO's Chris Hughes, Rob Wood, Frank Domizio and others will be sharing unique points of view through each of the sessions.

Founder of Cloud Wars and Co-Founder of Acceleration Economy, Bob Evans, offers his perspective on why Acceleration Economy is launching this event, "I can't recall something taking off the way that generative AI has: there's so much excitement about it because it doesn't just allow people to do what they've always done a little better and quicker. Instead, it opens up new possibilities and new opportunities for things that people really haven't thought about before."

CEO & Co-Founder of Acceleration Economy, John Siefert, adds that "the topic of AI is not new and is certainly not new to Acceleration Economy. In fact, there have been over 5,900 pieces of content published by our Practitioner Analysts about AI, Generative AI, and Hyperautomation, so our subscribers are expecting us to lead the process of bringing an event like this to market."

The three-and-a-half-hour event will take place May 25, beginning at 12 PM EDT. Registration to the event is free for attendees and all registrants will receive a copy of the Acceleration Economy Guidebook "The Business Impact & Opportunity of Generative AI."

Acceleration Economy has created a frictionless way for vendors to take part in this event as sponsors. With three options, there's a sponsorship level to meet anyone's needs, starting at $1,000 for branding opportunities.

"Sponsoring this event means putting your brand in the Generative AI conversation. We are providing the opportunity for sponsors to engage with 1,000+ attendees representing mid-market and enterprise scale companies, and to be a part of the most important technology conversation of our generation," says Dave Colford, Chief Customer Officer at Acceleration Economy.

About Acceleration Economy

Acceleration Economy delivers advisory, marketing, and event services focused on the "Why & How" of making Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data, and AI/Hyperautomation decisions to drive business and customer outcomes.

All of these services are delivered by Acceleration Economy Practitioner Analysts with real-world experience as CIOs, CEOs, CISOs, CDOs, Automation Architects, Data Scientists, and more. These experts create videos, articles, and guidebooks exclusively focused on the pillars of the Acceleration Economy.

