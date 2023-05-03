Acceleration Partners Integrates AI into its APVision Partnership Marketing Platform

Advanced technology leverages over a decade of aggregate data from thousands of publishers and partnership programs to deliver unprecedented levels of personalization, prediction, and insights to propel program growth.

BOSTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceleration Partners (AP), the leading global partnership agency, announced it has integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into its partnership marketing data and analytics platform, APVision . The market-leading technology now includes generative AI features that enable client services teams to make faster, smarter decisions when managing partnership marketing programs.

"This represents a significant advancement in the industry. APVision is already one of the most sophisticated partnership marketing platforms that exist. By infusing AI, we can further scale our clients' programs and deliver a new level of personalization. The platform will also provide insights that elevate program strategies and deliver even better results," said Acceleration Partners CEO Matt Wool.

APVision is built on more than a decade-plus of data from thousands of publishers across multiple networks and platforms. The AI will leverage this information to:

Deliver intelligent outcomes from various inputs, such as revenue changes from adjusting commission rates or a paid media buy with a specific affiliate.

Automate robust, custom metrics with real-time, interactive reports and personalized recommendations that can be used to optimize performance.

Intelligently segment publishers and influencers to identify the most suitable partners and influencers to work at the proper commission rates.

In the coming weeks, AP will also roll out APVision Publisher CRM, a proprietary database of publishers individually tagged based on functionality and performance. The innovative feature provides a more efficient way to create and manage relationships between brands and partners by making it easy to view publisher information, materials, and contacts.

"We are excited to offer our clients a cutting-edge solution that utilizes AI to enhance effectiveness and efficiency. The APVision platform differentiates our approach to program management and reporting, provides valuable data insights and forecasting, and facilitates publisher development, all of which aid AP's clients in saving time, removing resource bandwidth bottlenecks, and scaling their output," said Cyrus Clemensen, Chief Technology Officer of Acceleration Partners.

Click here to learn how APVision from Acceleration Partners can keep you ahead of industry trends and boost your performance.

About Acceleration Partners

Founded in 2007, Acceleration Partners is the recognized leader in partnership marketing and a six-time Global Performance Marketing Award (GPMA) winner in the "Best Affiliate and Partner Marketing Agency" category. Acceleration Partners manages programs in 40+ countries for more than 170 brands including Target, Noom, ButcherBox, and Columbia. Acceleration Partners' fully remote global staff of 300+ maintains a singular focus on delivering exceptional outcomes; and delivers deep and data-driven expertise in all key partnership marketing tactics, including affiliate, influencer, content, mass media, and B2B partner marketing. In addition, Acceleration Partners has received awards for its performance and exceptional culture, including "Best Agency" and "Best Team in Performance Marketing ("Performance Marketing Awards"), US Changemakers ("PerformanceIN"), "Best Workplaces" (Inc.), "Best Places to Work" (Glassdoor), and "Most Committed to Work-Life Balance" (Digiday).

