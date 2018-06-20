Accelerator For America To Meet In Las Vegas 6/25-26

The Advisory Council Chair is Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. Interviews, a press conference, tour of the Training Center and other media opportunities are available. See list of attendees (including 13 Mayors, CEOs, union chiefs and experts) followed by agenda below.

"The dysfunction and destructive politics of Washington are so far away from where the American people are. Washington has walked away from the realities that people face as they confront a shrinking middle class, rising healthcare costs and an uncertain future for their retirement and their children's lives. Accelerator for America is helping fill the void with solutions to make people's everyday lives better in their local communities and nationwide," Mayor Garcetti said.

WHO:

Mayor Eric Garcetti , Los Angeles

, Mayor Steve Benjamin , Columbia, SC

, Mayor Luke Bronin , Hartford, CT

, Mayor Pete Buttigieg , South Bend, IN

, Mayor John Cranley , Cincinnati, OH

, Councilmember Amanda Edwards, Houston, TX

Mayor Greg Fischer , Louisville, KY

, Mayor Carolyn Goodman , Las Vegas, NV

, Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib , State of Washington

, Mayor Quentin Hart , Waterloo, IA

, Mayor David Holt , Oklahoma City, OK

, Mayor Debbie Kling , Nampa, ID

, Mayor Michael Tubbs , Stockton, CA

, City Clerk Anna Valencia , Chicago

, Mayor Nan Whaley , Dayton, OH

, Mayor Victoria Woodards , Tacoma, WA

, Cheryl Dorsey , President, Echoing Green

, President, Echoing Green James Callahan , General President, International Union of Operating Engineers

, General President, International Union of Operating Engineers Doug McCarron , General President, United Brotherhood of Carpenters

, General President, United Brotherhood of Carpenters Gary Jones , President, United Auto Workers International Union

, President, United Auto Workers International Union John Ceriale , Principal, Prospect Hotel Advisors

, Principal, Prospect Hotel Advisors Michael Dubin , Founder & CEO, Dollar Shave Club

, Founder & CEO, Dollar Shave Club Steve Glickman , Co-Founder & CEO, Economic Innovation Group

, Co-Founder & CEO, Economic Innovation Group Greg Kelley , President & CEO, WSP USA

, President & CEO, WSP John Lettieri , Co-Founder & President, Economic Innovation Group

, Co-Founder & President, Economic Innovation Group Michael Lynton , Chairman of the Board, Snap Inc.

, Chairman of the Board, Snap Inc. Steve Robinson , CEO, Reimagine

, CEO, Reimagine Rob Slimp , President & CEO, HNTB

, President & CEO, HNTB John Zimmer , Co-Founder & President, Lyft

, Co-Founder & President, Lyft Tom Cochran , Executive Director, US Conference of Mayors

, Executive Director, US Conference of Mayors Dr. Bruce Katz , New Localism Advisors

, New Localism Advisors Jeremy Nowak , Dist. Visiting Fellow at Drexel University's Lindy Institute for Urban Innovation

, Dist. Visiting Fellow at Lindy Institute for Urban Innovation Seleta Reynolds , General Manager, Los Angeles Department of Transportation

WHERE:

United Brotherhood of Carpenters International Training Center

212 Carpenters Union Way, Las Vegas, NV 89119

WHEN:

Tour followed by Press Conference: Monday, June 25, 1 PM

MEETING AGENDA

This meeting of the Accelerator will explore:

Apprenticeship and training led by United Brotherhood of Carpenters President Doug McCarron .

. Postsecondary workforce training, led by Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib .

. Research commissioned by Accelerator for America on how Americans feel about the future of work and how to best utilize those findings. The research was conducted by Fred Yang of Garin-Hart-Yang Research Group.

of Garin-Hart-Yang Research Group. Local transit funding measures, led by leaders in the recent campaigns in Nashville, TN and the Washington, DC metro area and those exploring a campaign in Cincinnati, OH .

and the metro area and those exploring a campaign in . How cities could be built and operated in the context of changes in how people get around and transportation technologies, led by Lyft Co-Founder and CEO John Zimmer and LADOT General Manager Seleta Reynolds .

and LADOT General Manager . Economic challenges and opportunities in the greater Las Vegas area, led by Mayor Carolyn Goodman .

area, led by Mayor . The Opportunity Zones initiative of the Accelerator (see background below), led by Mayor Eric Garcetti , Mayor Pete Buttigieg , Mayor Greg Fischer , Mayor David Holt , Bruce Katz , Jeremy Nowak , Steve Glickman , John Lettieri .

ACCELERATOR BACKGROUND

Accelerator for America (https://acceleratorforamerica.com/) is a national non-profit focused on launching local initiatives on jobs and infrastructure that can be replicated city-by-city across the nation. It is currently working with South Bend, IN; Oklahoma City, OK; and Louisville, KY to help those cities take advantage of "opportunity tax incentives." It is incumbent on public entities, much like corporations do, to go through the new federal tax law and find what can benefit them. The opportunity tax incentive is one such avenue through which cities may put the tax code to their advantage.

Accelerator for America is also is working with local governments across the country to help them succeed in generating local infrastructure revenues. An example is Los Angeles County's Measure M, which was approved in November 2016 and generates $120 billion and 465,000 career jobs. On that same election day, which also elected Donald Trump to the White House, local governments nationwide approved $230 billion in local infrastructure improvements.

This is the third meeting of the Accelerator. It has previously met in South Bend, IN and Columbia, SC.

