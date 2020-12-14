Accelerist Announces Growth Investment Led by Golden Section Ventures

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerist, Inc received a $1,000,000 growth investment led by Golden Section Ventures (GSV) to catalyze the company's growth plans and build upon the success of the last several years. This capital will help Accelerist continue its mission to help companies and causes start and accelerate their partnerships.

"We are very impressed with what Brittany and her team have built and are excited to join the journey. We are confident that Accelerist can be the standard of excellence for social impact partnership technology. This solution is more needed than ever," says Dougal Cameron, General Partner at GSV.

"We partner with driven founders that know their customer's pain points and have built solid solutions to drive value. This is a great description of Brittany and her team at Accelerist. We are excited to invest and looking forward to the road ahead as Accelerist expands their solution to more customers," says Adam Day, General Partner at GSV.

"We feel extremely fortunate to have been able to support amazing nonprofits and companies during this incredibly challenging year," says Brittany Hill, Founder and CEO at Accelerist, Inc. "We're even more grateful to have partnered with GSV to elevate our commitment to building and growing the corporate sector's commitment to social issues. Their expertise in growing SaaS companies and this additional funding allows us to connect with more purpose-driven organizations and continue creating innovative solutions that elevate their ability to make a tangible difference in the world."

Accelerist, Inc is the leader in social impact partnership technology. The industry's most prolific brands and non-profits rely on Accelerist's innovative solutions to prospect, screen, access and measure the efficacy of their relationships with each other. Accelerist is excited to help companies and causes start and accelerate their partnerships. For more information, please visit https://www.accelerist.com.

GSV is a Houston based investment fund specializing in early-stage B2B software companies at the inflection point of expansion. GSV partners with driven entrepreneurs to build great companies. The fund is excited to meet entrepreneurs who have a deep understanding of the end customer's problems and an existing product with demonstrated traction. For more information, please visit https://www.gstvc.com.

701 Brazos St., Ste. 1622

Austin, TX 78701

https://accelerist.com

Brittany Hill

[email protected]



Golden Section Ventures

808 Travis Street, Suite 1406

Houston, Texas 77002

https://gstvc.com

Dougal Cameron

[email protected]

281.799.9780

