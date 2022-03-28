Accelerometers Market Size to Grow by USD 652.82 Million | By End-user (industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and others) and Geography | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts - 2022-2026

Accelerometers Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Aeron Systems Pvt. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Innalabs Ltd., iXblue SAS, Kistler Instrumente AG, L3Harris Technologies Inc., MEMSIC ( Tianjin ) Co. Ltd., Navigation Electronics Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Physical Logic Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Safran Colibrys SA, SBG Systems SAS, Sensonor AS, STMicroelectronics NV, TE Connectivity Ltd., Thales Group, VectorNav Technologies LLC, and TDK Corp. among others

10+ – Including Aeron Systems Pvt. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Innalabs Ltd., iXblue SAS, Kistler Instrumente AG, L3Harris Technologies Inc., MEMSIC ( ) Co. Ltd., Navigation Electronics Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Physical Logic Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Safran Colibrys SA, SBG Systems SAS, Sensonor AS, STMicroelectronics NV, TE Connectivity Ltd., Thales Group, VectorNav Technologies LLC, and TDK Corp. among others Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: End-user (industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and others)

End-user (industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and others) Geographies: North America (US), Europe ( Germany ), APAC ( China , India , and Japan ), South America , and Middle East and Africa

Vendor Insights-

The accelerometers market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as geographical expansion to compete in the market.

iXblue SAS- The company offers accelerometers such as iXal A5. It is a privately held company headquartered in France . It is a regional company, with limited information regarding its financials and has around 650 employees. Its revenue from the global accelerometers market contributes to its overall revenues along with its other offerings, but it is not a key revenue stream for the company.

Regional Market Outlook

29% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for accelerometers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

North America is another potential market. The significant increase in the investment by vendors to introduce advanced and innovative accelerometers will facilitate the accelerometers market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Accelerometers Market Driver:

Rising demand from end-users:



MEMS accelerometers are employed in a variety of applications, from mobile phones to automobiles. Owing to the high demand for MEMS accelerometers in cellular phones to offer silent mode activation, image stability, menu navigation, motion dialing, shock detection, text scroll, and gaming control, the consumer electronics segment is anticipated to lead the global accelerometer market in the coming years. In addition, the integration of MEMS accelerometers into modules of airbag control is expected to eliminate the use of expensive switches into these modules, resulting in a surge in accelerometer interest. These factors are likely to bolster the global accelerometer market during the forecast period.

Accelerometers Market Trend:

Growing demand in APAC:



The accelerometer market is going through a transition in many parts of the world. Owing to the existence of several manufacturers in China and the low raw material cost in the region, the APAC accelerometer market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Agricultural countries in MEA and APAC , on the other hand, are witnessing an increase in interest in accelerometers, as they undergo modernization and embrace mechanical robotization to revamp therapeutic offices, consumer gadget sectors, and mechanical cycles. Moreover, APAC is expected to lead the global accelerometer market as a manufacturing powerhouse for low-end users, such as consumer and automotive electronics. India is expected to dominate the accelerometer market in APAC , due to the country shifting safety rules in the infrastructure and automobile industries. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market growth in the coming years.

Accelerometers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.68% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 652.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aeron Systems Pvt. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Innalabs Ltd., iXblue SAS, Kistler Instrumente AG, L3Harris Technologies Inc., MEMSIC (Tianjin) Co. Ltd., Navigation Electronics Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Physical Logic Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Safran Colibrys SA, SBG Systems SAS, Sensonor AS, STMicroelectronics NV, TE Connectivity Ltd., Thales Group, VectorNav Technologies LLC, and TDK Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

