Accelevant Making Early Moves Within Insurance and Claims Services

BRADENTON, Fla., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly formed insurance and claims services group has been incorporated in the greater Tampa Bay area. Led by a seasoned board of directors and an experienced leadership team, the organization will reposition and expand a series of fully owned operating companies through a focus on technology delivery and innovative approaches to delivering value to the workers' compensation and P&C insurance sectors.

From Left to Right: Maciej (MJ) Giorgi, Jason Hawker, Terry Boling, Jeff Vaughn

Accelevant is a new parent company with a broad reach across a wide spectrum of insurance and claims services. Several quickly growing operating companies (organically built or acquired) are positioned under the Accelevant umbrella; Ascential Care (a managed care, telephonic / field nurse case management company), Watchpoint (a private investigations company focused on claims fraud and jury selection science), RMA (a risk management and loss control company), Accelevant Premium Audit (an insurance and PEO audit company) and Accelevant Subrogation Services (a specialty technology and claims subrogation company). Accelevant, with an established nationwide footprint, will service new customers as well as an existing customer base consisting of dozens of nationally recognized Insurance carriers, TPAs and Self Insured Employers.

"Synergy across our services platform is the key to our individual companies' successes. That synergy is the product of our open, collaborative culture and commitment to collective thought from our companies' presidents," said Jeff Vaughn, Accelevant CEO.

Off To The Races

Accelevant has made a big splash in the marketplace through a recent acquisition just weeks after formation. Accelevant purchased CTS Premium Audit from CTS Holdings out of Fort Lauderdale, FL. The asset purchase is the catalyst for heavy investments of financial and human capital supporting a growth strategy, which has already yielded contract commitments from two additional national carriers.

"This purchase positions Accelevant to deepen its client relationships and further leverage technology as our competitive advantage. Premium Audit is a highly detailed specialty and will further showcase our technical capabilities, as a former CIO, I can say our tech is the real deal," said Vaughn.

Leadership 2.0

The Board of Directors and advisers at Accelevant, consisting of a half-dozen key contributors from the insurance, PEO, claims and workers compensation industries, hand-selected a leadership team with track records of success across key disciplines. Four executive leaders will work to create and drive the strategic vision for each of Accelevant's operating companies as well as act as a core support mechanism for individual company presidents and their teams, currently totaling nearly 200.

"Our leadership philosophy might be a bit foreign to some but that's what makes our group special and allows us to be so highly effective," said Vaughn.

The four Accelevant executive leaders do not have offices, don't have their names on doors and have collaborated on implementing practices they know to be effective in growing and running modern service companies.

"Open collaboration space and sharing ideas -- not leadership from behind closed doors -- is what we practice, and the amount of value coming from simply maximizing contact time and communication is immeasurable," Vaughn said.

Jeff Vaughn was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Accelevant in March 2019 having spent 15 years in technology leadership roles within workers' compensation and private equity. Vaughn will oversee enterprise strategy, operating company presidents and related teams consisting of ~185 total employees.

Vaughn also co-founded and sits on an advisory board of Acclivity Health Solutions (a patient-centered company focused on the management and improvement of advanced illness). Vaughn spent 11 years at Align Networks (a division of One Call Care Management) focused on workers compensation technology and running M&A workstreams. From 2016-2019 he was a portfolio chief information officer within a private equity company and CIO at Sunz Insurance Holdings.

Jason Hawker was named Accelevant's vice president of operations in March 2019. He brings more than 20 years of accumulated technology, operations and project management experience. Hawker's past includes an asset management systems engineer role with Raymond James Financial and a global project leadership role for Sykes Enterprises where he led offshore deployments for Ford motor company and Ameriprise - also held various leadership roles within telecom and Fortune 500 companies such as Home Depot. Most recently he held a senior director of enterprise project management role within a work comp insurance carrier. Hawker will oversee enterprise operations for all fee-for-service companies while supporting Accelevant's marketplace strategies and culture.

Maciej (MJ) Giorgi was appointed vice president of Enterprise Business Solutions in March 2019. Giorgi earned his master's degree in finance from the Higher School of Insurance and Banking in Warsaw, Poland. He has 20 years experience in leveraging technology to achieve process efficiency. He managed nationwide insurance programs in the European Union for groups such as AON Warranty and Gras Savoye and served companies such as Centrica PLC (Direct Energy).

Terry Boling has been named senior vice president at Accelevant overseeing several internal and marketplace-facing functions. Boling received his education at The University of Tennessee and in 1997, immediately began his career in the insurance industry. Prior to a pivot toward insurance investigations, Boling held positions in business development and underwriting. Throughout his more than 20-year career in the insurance sector, Boling specialized in fee-for-service and internal special investigations and brings a proven track record of success through a focus on culture and a dedication to strong partnerships within the industry.

An Uncommon Approach to Insurance Services

Accelevant is relentlessly pursuing quality customer partnerships and its continued expansion into the insurance and claims services sectors by looking at the world through a technical lens - which is quite different than most of its competitors.

"The way we think about business, our customers' needs and the means by which we engage day-to-day with our people, is certainly outside the norm within insurance services, but our differences are quickly being recognized as strengths in the market," Vaughn said. Vaughn concludes with, "Our clients see us as partners rather than service providers and that starts from the very beginning of the relationship where we focus first on mutual value delivery, rather than a disguised pursuit of revenue."

