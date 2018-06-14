Acceliant Wins Stevie at 2018 American Business Awards

For close to two decades now, Acceliant has been helping companies in the clinical trials segment streamline their processes, monetize costs, better manage risks, shorten product development lifecycles, and increase operational efficiencies. The company recently unveiled a new version of its eClinical Trial Management Solution (eClinical Suite), Acceliant 7.0.2. This version, powered by Study Data Tabulation Module (SDTM), has new upgrades on randomization, multi-trial management and an improved mobile app user interface.

Speaking on receiving the recognition, Prashant Bhavaraju - Chief Marketing Officer at Acceliant, said, "We're delighted about Acceliant being named the 'Product of the Year' by the American Business Awards. Our eClinical Suite version 7.0.2 offers a comprehensive set of solutions facilitating faster, smoother, and efficient clinical research. The Stevie Award from industry experts further reinforces the value we bring to our clients."

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Acceliant

Acceliant provides real-time, integrated clinical trial solutions for life sciences, CROs and pharma tools and expertise to take intelligent and smarter decisions. Its eClinical Suite allows users to build studies, design electronic case report forms (eCRFs), capture data through multiple sources (EDC), capture data directly from patients (ePRO), and manage other clinical data management functions.

