Accelify Opens Regional Office in Richmond, Virginia

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelify Solutions, LLC (Accelify), a leading provider of special education management systems, announced the opening of a regional office in Richmond, Virginia. The office will serve as Accelify's main base of operations for the Company's Virginia clients, which include 10 of the 20 largest school divisions in the State.

"The decision to open an office in Virginia was a logical step for the Company," said Alex Brecher, Chief Executive Officer, Accelify. "We've experienced tremendous growth in the state over the past couple of years and establishing a regional office demonstrates our commitment to servicing our clients most effectively. With this new office, we are also better positioned to expand our reach and bring our best-in-class special education management systems to more school districts in the state."

The new office is led by Rebecca Mackall, who joined Accelify as a Client Manager in 2018 after 5 years working as a speech-language pathologist for Chesterfield County Public Schools. During her time in Chesterfield, Rebecca was responsible for providing Medicaid program support to District staff and related service providers. Rebecca was also responsible for monitoring staff compliance with documentation and special education timelines and supervising other therapists.

About Accelify Solutions, LLC

Accelify is leading provider of special education management systems that are designed to help school districts strengthen special education operations and compliance and maximize Medicaid reimbursement. Our systems streamline everything from plan development and case management (e.g. IEP, 504, IFSP) through the world's most robust set of related service scheduling, tracking and billing systems. Accelify's systems are proven to make personnel more effective while generating a significant return on investment in increased Medicaid reimbursement and more efficient utilization of district resources. Accelify is headquartered in New York and Los Angeles. For more information visit www.accelify.com.

Contact:

Natalie Roth

Director of Marketing

Accelify Solutions, LLC

212106@email4pr.com

347-532-3209

SOURCE Accelify Solutions, LLC

Related Links

https://www.accelify.com

