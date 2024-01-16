A SUBSIDIARY OF RECOMBINETICS INC., ACCELIGEN ANNOUNCES INNOVATIVE SCIENTIFIC PAPER ON BREEDING PRRSV RESISTANT PIGS

EAGAN, Minn., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceligen, the leading Precision Breeding company for food animals, today announced publication in Antiviral Research of their groundbreaking work on breeding PRRSV resistant pigs.

Acceligen Announces Innovative Scientific Paper on Breeding PRRSV Resistant Pigs

Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome Virus, also known as PRRSV, is a virus which results in substantial economic harm to pig farms on a global scale. Causing as extensive as $664 million in direct losses in the United States and reaching up to 1.5 billion Euros annually in Europe. Additionally, the animals may exhibit clinical signs inclusive of a phase of reduced appetite, fever, lethargy, depression, and possibly respiratory distress or vomiting.

Effective treatments are currently unavailable and modified-live vaccines offer only partial protection from a rapidly spreading infection. There are various mitigation strategies if a swine operation is infected, including herd closure or complete depopulation. Both options can incur expenses and raise concerns about the well-being of the animals.

Here at Acceligen, we believe that animals that nourish us deserve the best in health and well-being. The publication shows that Acceligen is meeting this challenge by uniquely breeding pigs resistant to PRRSV-1 and PRRSV-2.

A link to this paper will be posted on our website, Acceligen.com

Professor Raymond (Bob) Rowland at the University of Illinois, a senior author on the paper and a world-recognized expert on PRRSV said, "It is very rare in swine disease research to have an idea evolve from a concept outlined on a piece of paper to a new product that will help producers eliminate a dreaded disease. None of this would have been possible without the partnership with Acceligen."

Dr. Tad Sonstegard, co-author and CEO of Acceligen said, "The results of this research demonstrate that Acceligen's approach to breed PRRSV resistant pigs opens an alternative avenue for making this trait available to the entire industry."

"The economic impact of utilizing PRRSV-resistant pigs may be positive and significant for the pork industry, eliminating the need for severe mitigation strategies and costly care. Ultimately, a healthier pig population contributes to a more sustainable and economically viable swine industry," commented Rocco Morelli, CEO Recombinetics Inc.

Acceligen primarily functions in the livestock gene-editing industry, providing livestock improvements for animal health and well-being that in turn empower farmers to increase sustainable production.

About Acceligen

Founded in 2014, Acceligen is a recognized global leader in the development, deployment, and commercialization of precision animal breeding technologies. Acceligen believes in better living for all through precision animal breeding. Using gene editing tools, we accelerate genetic improvement in food animals with naturally occurring traits to address critical issues in global farming. Learn more about our company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Recombinetics Inc., at Acceligen.com

CONTACT: Sabreena Larson, [email protected]

Acceligen

Better Animals For A Better Planet

3388 Mike Collins Dr, Eagan, MN 55121

Phone : (612) 727-2000

January 16, 2024

Acceligen.com

SOURCE Acceligen