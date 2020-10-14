Acceligen Opens Doors in Brazil

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceligen, the leading Precision Breeding company for food animals, today announced that they are opening a new office in Aracatuba, Sao Paolo State to better meet the needs for commercialization of their traits to improve cattle, swine, and fish in Brazil.

Plans to develop operations in Aracatuba were initiated by internal funding and will be the company's first international office location. Acceligen do Brazil will offer its Precision Breeding services, including tolerance to heat stress to local cattlemen in the beef and dairy industries. The company's presence in Brazil marks an opportunity to deploy gene-edited traits in adapted breeds of South America as well as to introduce new breeds adapted for tropical production conditions. These initiatives are also well aligned with Acceligen's new project in Sub-Saharan Africa to help improve dairy genetics for smallholder farmers.

The opening of Acceligen's new Aracatuba, Brazil office is an important step towards accessing the immense potential for improved livestock genetics in a tropical market, according to CEO, Dr. Tad Sonstegard. The opening of this international office comes as one of many initiatives being launched by Acceligen in 2020 and 2021.

Acceligen do Brazil's office will handle germplasm import, animal housing, regulatory approvals, and local business development. These efforts are supported by Tiago Lot Nunes and Dr. Ana Maria Perez O'Brien with collaborative support from VTBeef owned by Dr. Fernando Garcia.

Acceligen primarily functions in the livestock gene-editing industry, providing livestock improvements for animal health and well-being that in turn empower farmers to increase sustainable production.

About Acceligen

Founded in 2014, Acceligen is a recognized global leader in the development, deployment, and commercialization of precision animal breeding technologies. Acceligen believes in better living for all through precision animal breeding. Using gene editing tools, we accelerate genetic improvement in food animals with naturally occurring traits to address critical issues in global farming. Learn more about our company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Recombinetics Inc., at Acceligen.com.

CONTACT: Sabreena Larson, (612) 727-2000, [email protected]

