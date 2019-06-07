Accelion Launches New Division and Promotes Jacob deVries to Senior Leadership

PITTSBURGH, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelion, an industry-leading marketing and relationship management company, is pleased to announce its entry into the home improvement space in the Western Pennsylvania area, and the promotion of Jacob deVries to Area Manager of this new division. In this role, Jake will be responsible for all sales and customer operations in the home improvement business.

Justin Jaworski, President of Accelion said, "To maintain our growth momentum, Accelion needed to increase operational control of the products and processes we offer in the business-to-consumer space. While we continue our growth as an essential marketing arm to Fortune 100 clients, entering the home improvement services vertical allows us to increase operational control while continuing to apply our expertise in offering residential products and services to the end user."

A graduate of Duquesne University, where he majored in accounting and finance while excelling in track and field, Jake began his career in sales in 2012. He excelled as an individual contributor and was quickly promoted to a first-level team leader role in which he led 4 different sales and marketing campaigns. With this promotion to Area Manager, Jake joins Accelion's senior leadership team.

Justin added, "Jake's broad experience managing our Fortune 100 client work has prepared him to launch our new fully proprietary division. Under Jake's leadership, we are prepared to grow this vertical in Western Pennsylvania and quickly scale it to other markets thereby creating additional opportunities for our people."

"This is an exciting time to be at Accelion," Jake stated. "Because of our promotion-from-within culture, our people are always given opportunities to learn and develop sales, marketing, and management skills. Accelion's investment in its people was critical in advancing my career, and this cross-functional development will be essential as I take on my new role."

Accelion (www.accelion.com) is an industry-leading relationship management company that specializes in developing and executing marketing strategies for Fortune 100 companies like AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon, as well as for proprietary business-to-consumer verticals. Accelion deploys a talented team of brand advocates who drive customer engagement, create personal connections, and increase sales funnels for brands nationwide.

