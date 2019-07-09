Accelirate Named Best Place to Work in IT by Computerworld

EDISON, N.J., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelirate Inc., the largest pure play Business Process Automation Service company in the United States, was just named to IDG Computerworld's 2019 Best Places to Work in IT list as one of 100 top organizations that challenge their IT staff while providing great benefits and compensation. Accelirate was credited on this list as a small business and was placed in the Number 11 spot.

Accelirate Inc.

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by IDG's Computerworld. Computerworld compiles the list based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training, and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily into determining the rankings. "The market for IT talent remains very tight, and employers continue to focus on finding and holding on to the best people," Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis said. "Our 2019 survey shows again that the Best Places to Work in IT are dynamic organizations that provide top pay and a broad array of programs and benefits designed to make them attractive places to work. Many show that they have a commitment to training, to diversity and to improved communication and teamwork."

Accelirate's preeminence as a Best Place to work in the IT Industry arose primarily from its commitment to training and personal growth through its in-house training program. Accelirate has created a unique training program for all IT employees to complete before they are assigned to client projects. The program was built by IT professionals with a long history in the process optimization space and allows all new Accelirate IT employees, aka RPA Engineers, to be taught by mentors and peers to use the top RPA Implementation Platforms. The structure of the program teaches trainees how to analyze a business process, craft a solution, test the solution, and then perfect it for optimal client results. Aside from training and mentorship, it's the culture at Accelirate that breeds excellence. Although it encourages teamwork and collaboration, the environment also promotes and rewards individual growth that allows all employees to flourish on their own. While the RPA field is very specific, Accelirate employees have room to explore other areas of interest, such as infrastructure, business analysis, or data science, as they have access to well-established experts leading all of those disciplines. "There are a variety of roles and technologies they can grow into," Ahmed Zaidi, Chief Automation Officer and Managing Partner of Accelirate, said. "People don't have to figure it all out by themselves — they have a mentor who can help identify what they're good at, which allows for people to move around and learn new technologies and further strengthen their abilities."

Computerworld interviewed several IT Employees from Accelirate that completed the training program and have since established themselves as key members of the Accelirate Senior Team; Computerworld also interviewed a few upper management members for an in-depth article that was posted to complement the 2019 Best Places to Work in IT List release. To read the full article on Accelirate's culture and explore the other reasons it was selected as a Best Place to Work, follow the link below to Computerworld's website.

https://www.computerworld.com/article/3400844/in-house-training-lets-accelirate-grow.html?utm_source=linkedin&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=organic

