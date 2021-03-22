Accelirate Recognized as a Leader Among Midsize RPA Services Providers by Independent Research Firm

SUNRISE, Fla., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelirate has been named a Midsize RPA Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Midsize RPA Services Q1 2021 report, a detailed analysis of 12 of the most significant midsize RPA providers in the market today.

(PRNewsfoto/Accelirate, Inc.)

Vendors were evaluated across 21 criteria within three main categories - current offering, strategy, and market presence, with Accelirate being named among the Leaders, the report's highest ranking. Since its launch in 2017, Accelirate has become the largest and most experienced pure-play RPA services provider in the United States. This recognition by independent research firm Forrester marks another milestone in the company's ongoing trajectory as a pioneer in the RPA space.

According to the report, "Companies looking for a structured approach to RPA should turn to Accelirate."

Accelirate received the highest score possible in the sub-criterion of customer results and business outcomes. The report states: "Accelirate has strong customer references who appreciated the company's ability to partner effectively and support the creation of valuable, sustainable automation."

Accelirate's continued success in the automation space has notably been bolstered by a its Diamond Partnership status with RPA platform UiPath. Named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2021, a report evaluating the top 14 RPA platform vendors, the report notes that UiPath offers "…an enterprise-grade and innovative RPA solution augmented by a large ecosystem of partners, making it a good fit for large, global enterprises with demanding needs for support and governance." Strong partnership with UiPath and proficiency in the platform have helped Accelirate further its vision and deliver clients the most effective automation solutions.

With a range of outcome-driven intelligent automation services including process mining and discovery, desktop automation programs, RPA-as-a-Service, and a menu of managed service offerings for digital workforce management and support, Accelirate has made a name for itself in the RPA market by delivering measurable results through a highly structured methodology.

Accelirate leads the way in shaping the process automation segment with its unmatched delivery capabilities and strategic market placement. And with the recent release of its RPA Managed Services programs, the company continues to provide the enterprise market with comprehensive and robust service offerings to support the entire automation lifecycle.

ABOUT ACCELIRATE - Accelirate Inc. is the largest pure-play RPA services provider in the United States. Their mission is to help companies accelerate automation using Robotic Process Automation and AI Technologies such as Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Smart OCR. With a focus solely on process automation, they offer a comprehensive set of automation development and implementation services for enterprises at all stages of RPA and AI adoption. Visit accelirate.com or email [email protected] for more information.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Accelirate, Inc.