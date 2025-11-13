Accelitas Accelerates Innovation with Full Migration to Kubernetes

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelitas, a leading provider of AI driven identity validation and financial technology solutions, announced the successful migration of its entire infrastructure to Kubernetes, a transformation led by Javidbhai Musetra, Director of Engineering, and Puneet Pahuja, Senior Observability & Cloud Transformation Engineer.

This migration marks a major milestone in the company's technology strategy and underscores the engineering team's leadership in driving cloud native innovation.

The move positions Accelitas at the forefront of modern infrastructure, enabling greater scalability, resilience, and faster deployment cycles across its AI powered microservices platform. The Kubernetes transformation enhances the performance of mission critical services such as Ai Validate , Ai Lift , and Ai Screen ensuring that clients benefit from faster, more reliable, and secure financial validation solutions.

"Migrating to Kubernetes allows us to deliver innovation at scale," said Javidbhai Musetra, Director of Engineering at Accelitas. "This transformation reflects our broader vision to build a high performing, secure, and agile foundation that supports our expanding AI and data driven initiatives."

"With this shift, we can handle higher transaction volumes, deploy new AI models faster, and provide unmatched reliability to our partners in the financial ecosystem," added Puneet Pahuja, Senior DevOps Engineer at Accelitas.

Key Benefits of the Migration

Scalability on Demand: Seamlessly scaling infrastructure to meet surging ACH transaction and validation volumes.

Increased Resilience: Leveraging Kubernetes orchestration and probes along with Azure Front Door for high availability and global traffic management.

Faster Innovation: Reducing deployment times from weeks to hours, empowering engineering teams to bring AI powered features to market faster.

Enterprise Grade Security: Enhanced RBAC, secure secrets management, and compliance with Nacha and financial data regulations.

The Kubernetes migration also reflects Accelitas' commitment to future proofing its platform. With microservices now containerized and orchestrated in a modern environment, the company is better positioned to innovate in areas such as AI fraud detection, real-time payments, and advanced risk modeling.

"The Kubernetes platform allows a small talented team like ours to operate and scale in terms of what only large companies could previously do." said Steve Krawczyk, Chief Technology Officer at Accelitas.

About Accelitas

Accelitas is redefining financial access through AI powered identity validation, risk modeling, and data intelligence. Trusted by leading financial institutions, Accelitas solutions enable smarter, faster, and more inclusive access to financial services.

For more information, visit www.accelitas.com , or contact us for a demonstration.

Contact:

Susan Bean

Director of Business Development

Accelitas

[email protected]

(415) 842-7730

SOURCE Accelitas