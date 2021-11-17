Accell Debuts Its Next-Generation Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station

Accell upgraded its Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station power technology to also connect and expand—outfitting this updated technology with 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 port, 3x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type A ports, 1x USB 2.0 Type A port, 1x SD 4.0 UHS-II card reader, 1x 3.5mm audio combo jack, and gigabit Ethernet port. With 40 Gbps bandwidth, the Thunderbolt 4 certified docking station supports high speed data transfer, 8K video, power delivery and more. The station supports a single [email protected] or dual UHD [email protected] external monitors using any two ports of the available DisplayPort 1.4 and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

In addition to its leading 96W PD, it also supports power to the peripherals at 15W on Thunderbolt 4 ports, and charging on USB Type-A ports, allowing for more flexible charging options. Compatibility is key, which is why the Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station works with Microsoft Windows 10 (RS4 and above) and Microsoft Windows 11 Thunderbolt 4 enabled laptops (Intel Evo Platforms) and macOS 11 (Big Sur and newer) MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with Thunderbolt 3 or Thunderbolt 4 ports.



"We are immensely proud of the newest generation of our Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station and the power in delivery technology that comes with it," Tenny Sin, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "To increase PD, while not sacrificing data transfer, video, and connectivity, is a testament to the hard work we've done to provide a best-in-class experience for our loyal customers."



The benefits and key features of Thunderbolt 4 Docking include:

Expanded ports: Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station equips users to increase the number of devices by connecting to a laptop or desktop PC. For instance, gamers can connect a gaming keyboard, a wired gaming mouse, external monitor, and SSD to a dock, and then to a PC with a single Thunderbolt 4 cable.

Cable management: Users can keep their workstation organized with just one cable going from the dock to their PC or laptop, keeping workstation areas clean and clutter free…

Seamless throughput: With a bandwidth of 40Gbps, the Thunderbolt 4 ports makes it easy for users to connect high performance gadgets and use them at their optimal speeds without deluging the port's capacity.

Mobility: By easily detaching one cable instead of three or four provides users to relocate their devices.

Setting a new market standard, the Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station advances Accell's mission to provide value to customers using friendly designs, quality products, and next-generation technology.



Accell's Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station is available on 12/6 with an MSRP of $299. For more information, please visit https://www.accellww.com/products/thunderbolt-4-docking-station



About ACCELL Corporation



Built on a customer-centric and technologically advanced foundation, Accell is focused on providing user-friendly designs, quality products and bringing value to its customers. The company's product lines span various categories, including innovative IT products, Accell Power products, enhanced connectivity solutions, and the AxFAST EVSE Electric Vehicle Charger family of products. Partnering with our customers, Accell recently launched the USB-C to HDMI 2.0 Adapter that is CEC enabled for the Google Hangouts Meet Kit.



Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, with a large group of dedicated scientists, design engineers, and experienced sales and marketing professionals, as well as a dedicated US-based Support team, Accell is quickly becoming a world leader in delivering high-quality and affordable connectivity and power products.



For more information, please visit https://www.accellww.com

