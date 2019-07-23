Accella TyrFil™ Reaffirms Partnership with American Forests, Doubles Down on its Commitment with Revitalization of Lone Star State's Rio Grande Valley Forest Region

ST. LOUIS, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accella Tire Fill Systems™, a Carlisle Company, (www.AccellaTireFill.com) has reinforced its corporate commitment to supporting sustainable resources, and has once again pledged to provide essentially needed seedlings to help regrow the important environmental habitats crucial for the survival and livelihood of America's most endangered natural forests. Since 1971, Accella Tire Fill Systems has been leading the industry with its production of environmentally friendly alternatives to keep industrial Off-the-Road (OTR) tires functional, flat-free and on the job. Complementing their production of eco-safe technology, the brand has additionally, for the past decade, supported the efforts of American Forests, the nation's oldest conservancy, to replant and reforest many of the country's treasured wilderness areas that have been devastated by wildfires or other disasters.

This month, Accella Tire Fill Systems proudly recommitted to its partnership with American Forests through the brand's "One Tote, One Tree" program, which funds the supply, planting and nurturing of seedlings to help expand and rejuvenate U.S. forest land. This assistance is provided via Accella's OEM and dealer network, which allots one forest seedling toward the program for each 'tote' of the company's TyrFil™ flatproofing product that's purchased.

The latest partnership effort will benefit an area of the lower Rio Grande Valley in Texas, a fertile delta that is part of the Rio Grande River region that once was lush with a healthy native thornscrub forest, but is now only a fraction of its former size. This rare and unique habitat supports more than 500 species of songbirds, 300 species of butterflies, and 11 other threatened and endangered species like the small wildcat ocelot, which calls the area home.

Aggressive urban development and agriculture cultivation have led to the demise of most of the thornscrub forest, now at less than 10% of its original size. The ecosystem is like no other in America and the future of the many animals that are indigenous to this region is now gravely compromised.

"We are thrilled and grateful for Accella Tire Fill System's ongoing support over the last decade to replenish and rejuvenate these amazing forests and wetlands that support so much threatened wildlife," stated Jad Daley, president and CEO of American Forests. "This type of responsible commitment often offers the last line of support to the sustainability of these invaluable habitats, which have been disappearing at an alarming and critical rate."

Accella Tire Fill System's commitment to preserving the environment started many years before their involvement with American Forests. For more than 45 years, Accella has led the market by pioneering the most eco-friendly tire flatproofing choice on the market for industrial, construction, waste management and mining vehicles, and other OTR equipment. The TyrFil™ flatproofing product line, which may be pumped into pneumatic tires to replace air with a resilient, synthetic elastomer core, ensures robust tire performance and extended life while preventing solid tire waste from going into our already rapidly filling landfills. Additionally, Accella's Recycling Technology is designed to allow end-users to grind up old cured polyurethane tire fill for repurposing—enabling TyrFil™ product to be easily recycled for extended usability (another environmentally preferred option that is not possible with solid rubber tires).

"Accella Tire Fill Systems is proud to continue to support the exceptional work and services that American Forests has been providing for more than 140 years to protect and replenish the many devastated treasures that Mother Nature alone can't independently support," said Accella Tire Fill System Vice President and General Manager, Mike Arnold. "Our dealer partners have warmly embraced our 'One Tote, One Tree' campaign and are truly the backbone of this incredible program that has done so much to help our Planet maintain an ideal home and habitat for so many special and precious creatures and vegetation."

For more information on Accella Tire Fill Systems™ and the "One Tote, One Tree" campaign, please visit www.accellatirefill.com and www.onetoteonetree.org.

About Accella Tire Fill Systems, a Carlisle Company

Accella Tire Fill Systems, a Carlisle Company. Accella Tire Fill System's TyrFil™ flatproofing, also known as "foam fill," can be pumped into off-the-road (OTR) pneumatic tires to replace air with a resilient, environmentally preferred, elastomer core that completely eliminates dangerous flat tires in commercial and industrial heavy equipment vehicles. TyrFil™ transfers significantly less g-force resulting in a smoother, safer ride compared to solid aperture tires. Excessive g-force transmission, commonly known in the industry as Solid Shock, can produce premature damage to the equipment and injury to the operator. With TyrFil™ flatproofing, "We Keep the World Rolling."

SOURCE Accella Tire Fill Systems

Related Links

http://www.accellatirefill.com

