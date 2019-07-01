Accelo Partners with Gusto to Help Businesses Manage Their Schedules Seamlessly

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelo, the platform for businesses to manage their service operations, and Gusto, the leading payroll, benefits, and HR technology platform for small businesses, today announced a new partnership that makes it easier for small businesses to run their client and people operations seamlessly. These powerful platforms help small business owners and managers save time on administration work, so they can focus on client work and business profitability. The integration seamlessly syncs time-off requests from Gusto to Accelo's real-time scheduling and resource management module.

"We're excited to partner with Gusto to make it easy for businesses to bring critical team availability information to the platform they use to manage all of their client work," said Geoff McQueen, Co-Founder, and CEO of Accelo. "Our users depend on Accelo to try and juggle multiple clients, projects and teams in real-time, and being able to trust availability information by drawing it from Gusto automatically promises to make it easy to run a service business while also reducing the chances of people being overloaded."

"We strive to simplify and automate the administrative tasks of running a small business," said Mitch Houff, Gusto Head of Strategic Partnerships. "Together, Accelo and Gusto are connecting critical aspects for running a business so owners are no longer burdened with manual entry in separate systems. Doing so brings enhanced levels of operational efficiency, so small businesses can spend more time on taking great care of both their clients and their teams."

The integration between Gusto and Accelo seamlessly syncs your team's time-off requests, instantly incorporating them into your team's schedule and upcoming availability in Accelo. The dynamic, visual scheduling tools make it easy to actually see how that time will affect a project's schedule. A few additional benefits from this partnership include:

The elimination of double or triple-entry across multiple systems when requesting PTO

Reallocation of project workloads if an employee needs to take a sick-day or has unplanned PTO

The confidence to approve time-off requests based on the most up-to-date data, which results in providing more accurate expectations for the client and better balancing of the workload across the team

Accelo's technology, which integrates with third-party services for a seamless workflow, is used by thousands of small and medium service businesses worldwide who use the solution to manage client operations, including sales, quotes, projects, tickets, retainers, timesheets, billing, and scheduling - all from one place. Gusto processes tens of billions of dollars of payroll and empowers employers to provide robust benefits like health insurance, 401(k) retirement plans and 529 college savings plans, that traditionally only larger companies could offer their employees. The company serves more than one percent of small businesses in the U.S.

This is just the latest partnership from these two companies that are making it easier to run a successful small business. Both startups have several mutual integrations, such as Xero, Expensify, and Intuit. When combined, these integrations give small businesses an unprecedented level of automation at an affordable price.

"Small businesses are responsible for creating two-thirds of all new jobs in the U.S. and are vital to economic growth. It is truly exciting to see this new generation of powerful and affordable technology coming together to make running a small business less stressful and more profitable," said Geoff McQueen, who himself is a former small business owner.

