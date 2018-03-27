Accelovance & Linical Merge Organizations to Form a Best-in-Class CRO with Increased Global Reach

This union creates a market-leading contract research organization with significant global scale across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Both organizations have a 13-year history as trusted partners to biopharmaceutical companies, providing comprehensive and flexible clinical development solutions.

The new company will offer clients even deeper oncology expertise, with combined scientific strength in both the early and late phases of clinical development. In addition, the company will provide significant leadership in many other therapeutic areas – for example, Linical's experience in neurology and immunology, as well as Accelovance's offerings in vaccines, dermatology, pain, women's health, and nutrition. Together, the companies' services cover the entire drug life cycle, offering clients a one-stop provider for drug development, clinical research, a patient-focused call center, medical affairs, and post-marketing services.

Stephen J. Trevisan, CEO of Accelovance noted, "This is an exciting milestone for Accelovance, allowing us to further expand our global bandwidth. Linical's expertise in oncology and immunology aligns perfectly with our therapeutic focus, and their strong heritage in neurology further enhances our service offering for clients. We are pleased to be working together with an organization that shares our mission of delivering exceptional execution to our clients in clinical research."

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Kazuhiro Hatano, President & CEO, Linical Co., Ltd., said, "This transaction will enable us to reinforce our capability and capacity in the USA as well as to strengthen our global network to respond to clients' needs of conducting large-scale multinational clinical trials. We will continue to work towards our core values of delivering high quality and reliable services to our clients worldwide."

With a common emphasis on quick delivery with highly precise data and deep therapeutic expertise, Linical and Accelovance have a strong mutual track record of success serving the unique needs of emerging and established biopharmaceutical clients. Linical and Accelovance share a commitment to quality and excellence in drug development for existing and future studies.

About Linical

Linical Co., Ltd. is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) headquartered in Japan dedicated to providing a full range of professional services across the drug development process, with global operations in more than 20 countries. In accordance with the philosophy of contributing to new drug development and promoting the happiness of patients, Linical has supported the clinical development efforts of clients, focusing mainly on oncology, CNS (central nervous system), and immunology. Linical is capable of delivering a one-stop set of comprehensive services for large-scale, global projects and offering a streamlined service, ranging from innovative drug development, clinical development, clinical research, and surveys after manufacturing and sale, to support the drug life cycle management. For more information, please visit www.linical.co.jp/en.

About Accelovance

Accelovance is an award winning, clinical development Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on oncology, vaccine, dermatology, pain, nutrition and women's health (Phase I-IV programs). Providing global full CRO services to pharmaceutical companies, biotechs, CROs, and academic institutions, Accelovance supports client needs by leveraging operational knowledge and patient recruitment strategies that result in successful clinical trials. Established in 2005 with a corporate mission to improve the quality and predictability in clinical research, Accelovance has made significant strides in the industry by combining strong business and operational perspective with clinical and medical expertise. For more information, please visit www.accelovance.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements related to the merger described herein contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected benefits of the merger. Actual results could differ materially from those projected or forecast in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

Press Contact:

Alison Cundari, Marketing Manager

acundari@accelovance.com

803-753-4160

