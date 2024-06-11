AccelPay Expands Alcohol E-Commerce and Fulfillment Across the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AccelPay , a leading provider of payment and E-Commerce solutions for the alcohol industry, today announced its expansion to offer E-Commerce solutions and order fulfillment across the United Kingdom and European Union, in addition to its existing US operations.

This strategic expansion leverages AccelPay's expertise in E-Commerce technology, payment processing, and order routing throughout the US, alongside an extensive network of fulfillment centers across Europe. By integrating these capabilities, AccelPay provides customers with a seamless and secure E-Commerce experience across the US, UK, and EU on a single platform, efficiently managing multiple currencies and complex regulatory requirements.

AccelPay's advanced platform addresses the challenges faced by international alcohol brands. Navigating the intricate web of international regulations, import tariffs, supply chains and taxation for alcohol can be complex. AccelPay simplifies this process, allowing brands to sell online across Europe by managing sales tax, duty, consumer payments, fulfillment, and logistics coordinating product between continents. This approach streamlines traditional distribution channels, enabling increased margins and new territory expansion.

"Modern, enterprise alcohol suppliers have a global reach; AccelPay's E-Commerce solution is the only truly enterprise-grade solution for multinational suppliers," said Shehryar Hussain, CEO of AccelPay. "With our advanced technology and international fulfillment network, our suppliers and partners will be well-equipped to capitalize on the growing demand for alcohol E-Commerce."

AccelPay is at the forefront of the digital transformation in the alcohol industry, providing a comprehensive suite of E-Commerce and payment solutions designed specifically for alcohol brands. The platform seamlessly integrates with existing online stores, offering real-time visibility of inventory, orders, excise duties, and shipping status. This infrastructure supports brands in scaling their direct-to-consumer (D2C) operations across multiple countries without the complexities of setting up their own logistics and tax management systems.

