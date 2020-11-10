ACCELQ Achieves Substantial Growth in Australia and New Zealand Region

SYDNEY, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACCELQ expands its footprint in the ANZ region with the recent growth and the tremendous potential this region holds for ACCELQ. This further solidifies ACCELQ's global leadership in Continuous Testing and Automation platform space.

ACCELQ Forrester leader Continuous Test Automation platform 2020.

ACCELQ has won enterprise customers across industry verticals in Australia and New Zealand helping them accelerate testing and achieve true Continuous Delivery. In addition, ACCELQ has also been selected by Government agencies in the ANZ region to implement Codeless Test Automation across diverse technology stack. ACCELQ has shown further commitment to ANZ by expanding its cloud hosting capabilities to comply with geo data regulations.

ACCELQ also recently onboarded Shriram Krishnan to head the growth and success of ANZ region. Shriram is a core change & transformation agent who has played several roles across software development, testing, people leadership, architecture and management functions. He has more than 15 years' experience in the Financial Services Industry and has spent the last half driving digital transformation through Agile, Devops and Automation in organizations such as Commonwealth Bank.

"We are thrilled to have Shriram join us in this exciting journey to help take our ANZ strategy to the next level. Organizations in ANZ are known to adapt transformational and next-gen technology in their quest to achieve Continuous Delivery. Shriram's background fits perfectly with ACCELQ's value proposition and his consultative approach aligns with ACCELQ's customer-centric drive," said Mahendra Alladi founder and CEO ACCELQ.

Shriram also shared his thoughts, "I am excited to join the great team at ACCELQ. Having implemented ACCELQ as a customer and seen first-hand it's capabilities in accelerating our Continuous Delivery transformation, I am strongly convinced that ACCELQ is a game changer in the Codeless Agile Test Automation space. I am looking forward to devoting all my energies towards growing ACCELQ from strength to strength in the ANZ region."

About ACCELQ

ACCELQ is the only AI powered continuous testing platform on cloud that seamlessly automates Web, Mobile, API testing without writing a single line of Code. Automation integrates with manual testing under one umbrella, making it possible for Agile teams to manage the QA lifecycle more effectively. ACCELQ has accelerated the Digital Transformation for companies in financial, retail, healthcare, travel and communication industry verticals. ACCELQ was also recognized as a leader in Forrester Research 's report Continuous Functional Test Automation Suites, Q1 2020.

