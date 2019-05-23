accelQ and Salesforce Join Hands on AppExchange

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- accelQ ( www.accelq.com ), an AI driven codeless test automation and management platform got onboarded on Salesforce AppExchange. This makes accelQ the first and only software platform on Salesforce AppExchange specializing in test automation and agile quality management for Salesforce.

accelQ has been proven to significantly improve Salesforce release quality and speed. accelQ went through a stringent evaluation process to get listed on AppExchange with several enterprise customers vouching for accelQ given the value it brought to optimize their Salesforce release cycles.

Sean Magennis, President and Chief Operating Officer at YPO said, "We have matured in our digital journey bringing automation across various process areas in our business. This has been possible by aligning our development with continuous delivery while adopting an agile software development lifecycle. Customer experience and delivering quality is at the heart of YPO business and accelQ has played a key role by partnering with us to ensure our IT is delivering high quality to the business. accelQ platform has really accelerated our Salesforce releases and quality lifecycle while actually keeping costs down."

Guljeet Nagpaul, who leads the product strategy and marketing at accelQ said "Partnering with Salesforce is yet another great milestone in our exciting growth. Salesforce is particularly close to our hearts since we share a lot of commonalities. Similar to what Salesforce did in the CRM space, we at accelQ are challenging traditional tools and approaches that made test automation overly complex and slow. I'm very excited about this partnership, our listing on Salesforce AppExchange, and the value proposition we offer to the global Salesforce customer base."

ABOUT accelQ:

Codeless AI driven test automation and management platform

accelQ is the only cloud-based continuous testing platform that seamlessly automates API and web testing without writing a single line of code. IT teams of all sizes use accelQ to accelerate their testing by automating critical aspects of lifecycle like test design, planning, test generation and execution.

accelQ customers typically save over 70% of the cost involved in the change & maintenance efforts in testing, addressing one of the major pain points in the industry. accelQ makes this possible with AI powered core to bring self-healing automation amongst other unique capabilities.

For more information, please visit: www.accelq.com

Contact:

Guljeet Nagpaul

6042831162

215217@email4pr.com

SOURCE accelQ

Related Links

http://www.accelq.com

