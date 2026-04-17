Accent Therapeutics Presents Data Reinforcing Therapeutic Potential of Novel KIF18A Inhibitor, ATX-295, at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Data demonstrate robust and durable anti-cancer activity of ATX-295, a potentially best-in-class KIF18A inhibitor, in multiple preclinical chromosomally instable cancer models

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accent Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel small molecule precision cancer therapies, today presented preclinical data supporting its potentially best-in-class KIF18A inhibitor, ATX-295, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026 taking place April 17-22 in San Diego, California.

"The strength and consistency of the preclinical results supporting our KIF18A program reinforce our confidence in ATX-295 as a novel therapeutic targeting a fundamental vulnerability in cancers with high levels of chromosomal instability," said Serena Silver, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Accent Therapeutics. "We are further advancing our commitment to maximize ATX-295's potentially transformative impact for cancer patients by exploring AI-guided tools to assess chromosomal instability."

The company's presentation includes preclinical data demonstrating the strong anti-tumor activity of ATX-295 across multiple solid tumor indications with high levels of chromosomal instability. The molecule showed potent in vitro activity in high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC), squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC), and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) cell lines, leading to cell cycle arrest and apoptosis. ATX-295 showed robust and durable tumor regression in patient-derived xenograft models of HGSOC, sqNSCLC and TNBC exhibiting whole-genome doubling (WGD), supporting WGD and chromosomal instability as predictive markers of tumor sensitivity to ATX-295. The results also include proof of concept for a novel, artificial intelligence (AI)-based method capable of rapidly detecting WGD in clinical samples, providing the foundation for a clinically feasible biomarker.

ATX-295 is currently under investigation in a first-in-human, Phase 1/2, open-label, dose escalation and expansion study, designed to evaluate the molecule's safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including HGSOC and sqNSCLC (NCT06799065).

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: Robust anti-tumor activity of the novel KIF18A inhibitor, ATX-295, in preclinical models of chromosomally instable tumors

Robust anti-tumor activity of the novel KIF18A inhibitor, ATX-295, in preclinical models of chromosomally instable tumors Abstract Number : 6641

: 6641 Session Title : Multi-Axis Antineoplastic Agents

: Multi-Axis Antineoplastic Agents Session Date and Time : Tuesday, April 21: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM PT

: Tuesday, April 21: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM PT Location: Poster Section 14

Poster Section 14 Poster Board Number : 2

: 2 Presenter: Laura Ghisolfi, Ph.D.

About ATX-295

Accent's lead program, ATX-295, is a potential best-in-class inhibitor for KIF18A, a mitotic kinesin motor protein critical for cell division in select tumors with chromosomal instability. KIF18A inhibitor treatment results in rapid cell death for cancers with an abnormal number of chromosomes (aneuploid) in vitro and in vivo, while cells with normal numbers of chromosomes (euploid) are unaffected. ATX-295 may address a large patient population across several cancer indications, including ovarian and squamous non-small cell lung cancer. Accent retains full worldwide rights to the KIF18A program, currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study (NCT06799065) enrolling patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including high-grade serous ovarian cancer and squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

About Accent Therapeutics

Accent Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel small molecule precision cancer therapies. Accent is leveraging its industry-leading expertise to prosecute novel tumor vulnerabilities in cancers with high genomic and chromosomal instability. Accent's innovative therapies are designed for high-impact oncology targets with the potential to benefit large patient populations with significant unmet need. The company's lead program — ATX-295, targeting KIF18A — is currently being evaluated in Phase 1/2 clinical studies. For more information on Accent's mission to translate extraordinary science into life-changing therapeutics for patients living with cancer, visit www.accenttx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Accent Therapeutics