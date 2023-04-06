Accent Therapeutics to Present Data Supporting DHX9 Inhibition as a Novel Therapeutic Modality at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accent Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough, oncology-focused small molecule therapies that target RNA-modifying proteins, today announced an upcoming presentation introducing DHX9 inhibition as a novel cancer treatment approach at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, taking place April 14-19 in Orlando, Florida.

The oral presentation will provide rationale to support targeting inhibitors of DHX9, an RNA helicase which has been reported to play important roles in replication, transcription, translation, RNA processing and maintenance of genomic stability, as a novel therapeutic modality in microsatellite instable (MSI) colorectal cancer (CRC). The presentation will further describe the first identification of potent and selective small molecule inhibitors of DHX9 that demonstrate tumor cell killing in both in vitro and in vivo preclinical cancer models.

The presentation will be available on the Accent website following the meeting.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Title: Targeting DHX9 Inhibition as a Novel Therapeutic Modality in Microsatellite Instable Colorectal Cancer

Authors: Jennifer Castro , Matthew H. Daniels, Chuang Lu, David Brennan, Deepali Gotur, Young-Tae Lee, Kevin Knockenhauer, April Case, Jie Wu, Shane M. Buker, Julie Liu, Brian A. Sparling, E. Allen Sickmier, Stephen J. Blakemore, P. Ann Boriack-Sjodin, Kenneth W. Duncan, Scott Ribich, Robert A. Copeland

Accent Therapeutics, Lexington, MA

Abstract Number: 1136

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Innovative Therapeutic Approaches

Session Date and Time: Sunday, April 16, 2023 3:00 – 5:00 PM ET

Session Location: Room W331, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida

About DHX9

DHX9 is a multifunctional DEAH-box RNA helicase which has been reported to play important roles in replication, transcription, translation, RNA splicing and RNA processing which contribute to DHX9's role in maintenance of genomic stability. Overexpression of DHX9 has been observed in multiple cancer types, including colorectal cancer (CRC) and lung cancer. In addition, microsatellite instable (MSI) tumors exhibiting defective mismatch repair (dMMR) show a strong dependence on DHX9, making this helicase an attractive target for oncology drug discovery.

About Accent Therapeutics

Accent Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough, oncology-focused small molecule therapies by targeting key RNA-modifying proteins (RMPs). This field of biology encompasses post-transcriptional chemical modifications of RNA that provide cells with a unique mechanism for regulating proteins critical for cellular growth and differentiation. By targeting cancer-linked RMPs with precision therapies, the Company aims to translate extraordinary science into life-changing therapies for patients. For more information, please visit www.accenttx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

