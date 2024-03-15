AccentCare's Culture of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Delivers Real Patient Care Benefits

DALLAS, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AccentCare ("the Company"), a nationally recognized leader and trusted guide in post-acute health care, is proud to release its 2023 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion data and announce its recognition as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 by Newsweek.

"Building and supporting a diverse workforce and culture isn't a task for us; it's our greatest strength. It elevates our care, enriches our team, and transforms our workplace into a more dynamic environment," said Laura Tortorella, AccentCare's Chief Executive Officer.

"Diversity and inclusion at AccentCare are, without question, what makes our organization special, and we know that it directly improves the care our teams give our patients every day," said David Cook, AccentCare's Chief People Officer.

AccentCare's overall DEI Index improved from 74% in 2021 to 75.6% in 2023. The index was calculated using employee and patient experience survey scores. When a diverse workforce provides care, research has shown patients benefit in many ways, such as improved and optimized care delivery, lower patient anxiety levels, improved access to care, and improved patient outcomes.

"The deep gender, ethnic, and generational diversity of the AccentCare team is one of our most important accomplishments. It is with great pride that we share this profile of our workforce, along with our renewed promise to continue to work every day to protect and strengthen diversity, inclusion, and equity at AccentCare," said Jerry Farmer, AccentCare's Vice President - DEI.

AccentCare's DEI culture is based on four core values: curiosity, empathy, accountability, and responsibility. By embodying these values, the Company aims to build the strongest possible working environment for its caregivers and set an example of inclusion for the entire health care industry.

The data was gathered from AccentCare's employees and will be utilized in culture initiatives and to highlight its diverse background externally with patients and families. The complete infographic of data is located here.

