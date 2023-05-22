ACCENTURE, BIC TO LEAD AFRICA'S MOST INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP AT 2023 AFRICA BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY® SUMMIT.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) has announced a C-suite speaker line up for the 2023 (Virtual) Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women to be held on June 6, 2023, led by several inspirational women leaders and male champions for gender equality. Industry leaders Accenture and BIC take the lead as sponsor partners with companies across industries joining to share and learn best practices for leadership, success and DEI. Companies can register for the Africa edition at https://houseofroseprofessional.com/africa-2023/

Speakers at the summit include: Vukani Mngxati, Chief Executive Officer & Board Chairman, Accenture in Africa; Peter Van den Broeck, Senior VP, GM Middle East and Africa at BIC; Emma Knox, CEO, Vitality Health International (Africa); Canninah Dladla, Managing Director South Africa & Country Sales Director – Africa, Rockwell Automation; Saloshni Pillay, Chief Country Officer South Africa, Deutsche Bank; Carol Koech, Country President East Africa, Schneider Electric; Vera Lynnette Adomako-Nyantakyi, Chief Executive: Individual Life Corporate & Strategy, Prudential Francophone Group; Tshepo Ncube – Head International Coverage, Absa Group; Belinda Motshome, Managing Director at Accenture, South Africa; Paloma Lengema, Senior Marketing Manager, BIC; Dr. Markie Idowu, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Xpress Payment Solutions Limited; Stacy Meyer, Global Community Impact Lead, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Johnson & Johnson; Helen McDougall, General Manager – Mars Multisales, Southern Africa; Dr. Ntombi Mhangwani, Executive Head of Marketing, Vodacom Business; Dorsaf Essoussi, Former Regional Head North Africa, Egypt, Russia and CIS, Viatris and Caroline Berns, Ethics & Compliance Officer, Ericsson. This virtual edition will be hosted by Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional.

Break the ceiling touch the sky® is the world's leading forum for women in leadership, having inspired and enabled several thousand leaders to greater success across editions in Africa, the Americas, Middle East, Asia, Europe and ANZ since 2015.

HORP also announced that registration for the 2023 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®, live in Dubai on Sept 6, 2023 is open at https://houseofroseprofessional.com/middle-east-2023/

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd® is a global leader in the Talent, Training and Transformation areas of business.

