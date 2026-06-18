Accenture Investigation Initiated: SueWallSt Investigates the Officers and Directors of Accenture (ACN)

Accenture guided investors to expect 3-5% full-year revenue growth while undisclosed headwinds were already pressuring the business -- then cut the outlook and watched the stock fall more than 18%

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) shareholders lost approximately 18.5% of their investment value today after the company slashed its fiscal year 2026 revenue growth forecast to 3-4%, down from the 3-5% range it had previously provided. Those who lost money on ACN shares are encouraged to submit their information immediately. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

Accenture's prior guidance, issued during its fiscal Q2 earnings report on March 19, 2026, projected 3-5% revenue growth for full-year fiscal 2026, uplifted from Q1's previous 2-5% target. Today's Q3 results narrowed that range by cutting the upper bound, and the stock recorded its largest single-day percentage decline on record. The Q3 revenue figure of $18.7 billion came in below analyst expectations of $18.78 billion.

Morgan Stanley had downgraded Accenture to Hold on June 16 and cut its price target from $240 to $177, citing concerns that anticipated AI spending rationalization had "not played out." Two days later, the company's own guidance revision confirmed that the growth trajectory management had projected just three months earlier was no longer achievable.

Shareholders who purchased ACN and suffered losses may click here to discuss their legal rights. You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, SueWallSt has represented shareholders in securities investigations and actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ACN Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the ACN investigation?A: SueWallSt is investigating potential securities law concerns on behalf of investors who purchased ACN securities and suffered financial losses. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Accenture made materially false or misleading statements regarding its full-year fiscal 2026 revenue growth outlook. When the company revised its guidance downward on June 18, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do ACN investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my ACN shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ACN and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

Q: What if I live outside the United States?A: U.S. securities investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

SueWallSt\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com