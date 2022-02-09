Accenture North American CEO Jimmy Etheredge Joins TechBridge National Board

Jimmy Etheredge, Accenture's CEO of North America, to join TechBridge's National Board. Tweet this

"Technology has the power to unite or divide, and we believe that one solution to breaking down the digital divide is to give more people access to the jobs of the future — digital jobs — and the training they need to be successful," said Jimmy Etheredge, Accenture's CEO of North America. "I am proud to join the TechBridge Board to work together to help more people in our communities across the country access pathways to more sustainable careers and break the cycle of generational poverty."

Etheredge's appointment bridges Accenture's long-standing history as a champion and supporter of TechBridge since the nonprofit's founding in 2000. Teaming with the Mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, Accenture was instrumental in creating TechBridge's Technology Career Program, which has connected countless individuals to sustainable careers and good jobs in technology with a living wage. Accenture has been and continues to be a key employer of TechBridge graduates.

TechBridge announced the establishment of a National Board of Directors to meet the increasing demands for their pioneering technology products, consulting and direct services across the United States.

On this newest appointment, TechBridge's CEO Nicole Armstrong said, "TechBridge's mission is to alleviate generational poverty through the innovative use of technology. Jimmy's commitment to helping those in need is a testament to the kind of leader he is. He will bring this profound value to the TechBridge Board."

About TechBridge

TechBridge is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that equips other nonprofits on the frontline of alleviating the causes of generational poverty with technology. TechBridge supports these nonprofits in expanding the impact of their mission for the millions of men, women, and children who are seeking aid in the areas of hunger relief, homeless support, social justice, and workforce development.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities.

