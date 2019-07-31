Accenture Veteran Brings Extensive Transformational Delivery Experience to Bold Penguin

Throughout his career Jim has led the introduction of technology and business innovation throughout a wide spectrum of services to Fortune 500 organizations across the globe, collaborating with leading capital markets, banking, and insurance organizations on core strategic programs to improve the way they serve their customers and stakeholders.

"Jim's extensive leadership at Accenture has given him a unique insight into creating a remarkable customer experience in insurance," said Ilya Bodner, founder and CEO of Bold Penguin. "This insight will be crucial to helping Bold Penguin grow while maintaining what's most important: the experience for our customers and the small business owners they serve."

Bold Penguin operates an Exchange which helps commercial insurance brokerages, agencies, and carriers to quote and bind commercial insurance in a highly efficient, tech-enabled way. As a result, clients see a drastic improvement in all parts of the quote funnel, from quote yield to quote-to-bind ratio. By helping insurance organizations to maximize efficiency, Bold Penguin ultimately promotes profitability and improves small business owners' relationship with the Trusted Advisor.

"Small businesses play a vital role in our economy. Their success is predicated on operators having time to focus on growing their core offerings while identifying a circle of trusted advisors to ensure everyday risks are mitigated. This includes the selection of proper business insurance coverage. Traditionally, for business owners, selecting the right advisor, carrier and coverage has been a time-consuming process," Struntz said. "With Bold Penguin's breakthrough technology, this timeline is dramatically reduced, enabling carriers, advisors and business owners to be well aligned from day one."

About Bold Penguin

Bold Penguin is where technology enhances the human touch in commercial insurance. With a heavy focus on agents, Bold Penguin upgrades the user experience for businesses, creates an easy tool for agents, and offers a streamlined process of underwriting for carriers. Founded by a group of entrepreneurs who spent their early days working with Allstate, Nationwide, and Progressive alongside regional carriers and established insurance agencies. For more details, please visit www.boldpenguin.com .

Contact:

Erik Slangerup

erik@boldpenguin.com

SOURCE Bold Penguin

Related Links

https://www.boldpenguin.com

