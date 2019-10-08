Accenture's Amy Fuller Joins Junior Achievement USA Board of Directors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement USA (JA) today announced that Amy Fuller, Accenture's chief marketing & communications officer, has joined its board of directors.

As Accenture's chief marketing & communications officer, Amy is responsible for the company's brand, advertising and research, content and digital marketing, social media, corporate and financial communications, industry analyst relations and media relations. Leading a global team of more than 1,000 marketing and communications professionals focused on strengthening the company's brand and helping grow the business, Amy is currently presiding over the company's largest-ever growth in brand value. She is also a member of Accenture's Global Management Committee and the Accenture Diversity Council.

Amy is an experienced global marketer with a blend of agency and client-side executive management roles. Prior to joining Accenture in 2017, she served as senior managing director of global brand at Deloitte. She also headed global consumer marketing for MasterCard, which entailed developing the iconic "Priceless" campaign across all channels and markets. Her particular expertise is in leading multidisciplinary marketing efforts for complex global businesses and leading teams across specialties and geographies.

"We are looking forward to working with Amy in the months and years ahead," said Jack Kosakowski, president and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "Her professional and non-profit experience, as well as her passion and dedication for helping young people, will be tremendously valuable in helping JA advance its mission."

Amy's executive agency experience includes business development and client lead roles at Y&R, Dentsu and Ogilvy & Mather, where she built businesses and brands for some of the world's best-known companies. She has led award-winning teams that received Effies and a range of creative awards for excellence and innovation. In 2019, Amy was recognized by the American Business Awards as a Marketing Executive of the Year and was named by Forbes as one of the World's 50 Most Influential CMOs.

Amy is a cum laude graduate of Bryn Mawr College. She serves on the board of directors for global NGO HealthRight International and volunteers as a writing and career coach for a leading college access program, the Posse Foundation. She is also an elected member of the board of directors of the Ad Council, the leading non-profit dedicated to using communications to drive social change.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Celebrating its centennial in 2019, Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 4.8 million students per year in 106 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

