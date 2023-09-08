Acceptance Insurance donates 40,000+ backpacks filled with school supplies during its annual Back to School campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceptance Insurance (OTCQX: FACO), a leading provider of auto coverage and related insurance products, has given away over 40,000 backpacks containing essential school supplies as part of its second annual Back to School community giving campaign.

Team members across 13 states participated in this year's giveaway effort by working with local schools and school districts, many of which are located in historically underserved communities.

Acceptance Insurance team members (from left) Anthony Clarke, Kwani Cornell-Young, Jackie Kosco, and Anthony Jones present Kim Krause, principal of the Indiana School for the Deaf, with school supplies for the upcoming year.
"Acceptance's Back to School campaign is one of our team's favorite annual community events," said Tim Monk, Vice President, Sales Operations. "Our mission is to help hard-working people deal with life's uncertainties. There is nothing more important than ensuring children get the school supplies needed to enhance their future success."

Continued inflation is straining families' budgets as the 2023-24 academic year begins nationwide.

According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of school supplies has risen by 23.7% over the past two years and has outpaced a cumulative general inflation rate of 12.3%.

U.S. households are projected to spend an average of $890 on back-to-school shopping, setting another record high that will cost families $26 more than last year's bill, based on research by the National Retail Federation.

"The cost of school supplies is a growing burden for many working families, so our goal is to provide some relief and help students start the new school year off the right way," Monk added.

Acceptance Insurance worked with many of its community and industry partners to secure funding for this year's giveaway events. Acceptance extends its appreciation to AssuranceAmerica, co-sponsor of events in Georgia and South Carolina. Acceptance also thanks returning sponsor Kemper Auto, who helped fund events in California, Texas, and Arizona.

Acceptance Insurance (OTCQX: FACO) is both an omnichannel insurance agency and insurance carrier operating in 13 states across more than 250 retail locations. Named to the Forbes 2022 lists of America's Best Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates, and Best Employers for Diversity, their team of 1200-plus focuses on developing long-term relationships with hard-working customers who prefer more flexible payment schedules and greater risk tolerance. Local community engagement, supported by robust digital messaging on owned and earned platforms, gives each agency a local feel and the resources of an institutional carrier.

