Acceptance Insurance Launches $100K "Get A Smile, Give A Smile" Sweepstakes

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goal of spreading more smiles in 2021, Acceptance Insurance is living out its corporate mission. Through the launch of its "Get A Smile, Give A Smile" sweepstakes, the Acceptance team will help hard-working people who are dealing with life's uncertainties by giving 85 of them the opportunity to win up to $5,000, while also giving $50,000 to charities in need.

The overall goal for this sweepstakes is for people to live out the Acceptance service vision—to Take Care of Each Other. President & COO of Acceptance Insurance Larry Willeford affirms, "In such a challenging year for so many, Acceptance is thrilled to be able to make a tangible difference in individuals' lives and within the communities we serve."

Winners will receive a Visa gift card and be able to direct a matching donation to charities that embody the "Take Care of Each Other" spirit: the American Red Cross, Feeding America, The Humane Society of the United States, Wounded Warrior Project, Habitat for Humanity, or Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "Specifically during this past year, more families are showing up to food banks than ever before, pet adoptions have increased, and mental wellness has suffered tremendously. So, whether it's providing compassionate care to those in need, fighting against cruelty and neglect, or feeding hungry families, Acceptance is committed to walking side by side with these wonderful organizations that are making such an impact," said Willeford.

Now through April 16th, 2021, participants can enter at local Acceptance Insurance agencies or by visiting www.acceptance.com/smile. With a giveaway grand total of $100,000, 85 winners will be selected from entries throughout all Acceptance Insurance markets across the U.S. Five grand prizes of $10,000 each will be awarded with $5,000 going to the winner and $5,000 donated in the winner's name to one of the partner charities by Acceptance. In addition to the grand prizes, there will also be 10 prizes awarded at $2,000 each, 20 prizes at $1,000 each, and 50 prizes of $200. These prizes also include Visa gift card awards for the winner, with a matching donation by Acceptance to a partner charity.

To learn more about the "Get a Smile, Give a Smile" sweepstakes or to enter, visit www.acceptance.com/smile.

About Acceptance Insurance

Acceptance Insurance (FACO) is both an omnichannel insurance agency and insurance carrier operating in 15 states across 338 retail locations. Their team of 1300-plus focuses on developing long-term relationships with historically underserved customers and those who prefer more flexible payment schedules and greater risk tolerance. Local community engagement, supported by robust digital messaging on owned and earned platforms, gives each agency a local feel and the resources of an institutional carrier.

The technology that powers their claims department and the values that comprise the Acceptance culture both serve their mission: passionately helping hard-working people deal with life's uncertainty. This commitment to service is evident in their A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Additional information can be found online at www.acceptance.com .

Media Contact:

Samantha Pyle

(615) 987-3300

[email protected]

SOURCE Acceptance Insurance

Related Links

http://www.acceptance.com

